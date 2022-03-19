Voice Of Vienna

Holi 2022: India celebrates festival of colours as Covid cases dip

International 2022-03-19
Millions of Indians are celebrating Holi – the festival of colours – amid a sharp dip in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The festival saw restricted celebrations last year due to the pandemic.

Holi marks the last full-moon day of the lunar month. It’s a time of great cheer and fun as people smear bright colours on each other. It also symbolises new beginnings.

The day is marked with sumptuous feasts and dancing.

Some people also shower each other with flower petals as their bright colours mark the advent of spring. On the eve of the festival, people also light large bonfires to symbolise the triumph of good over evil.

Holi celebrations are taking place this year without major coronavirus restrictions in India. Across the country, crowds have gathered in open streets to celebrate.

Last year, many states, including capital Delhi, had banned large gatherings on Holi as Covid cases soared across the country. Infections have since come down drastically – India has been logging an average of 2,500 daily new cases for weeks – and restrictions have been eased everywhere.

Elated, devotees are celebrating the day in all its glory. Images from the festival show crowds completely covered in colourful paint as they take part in the large celebrations.

However, government officials and health experts have warned against complacency.

On Thursday, the health ministry had directed states to maintain “heightened surveillance” as Covid cases rise in China, Singapore and some European countries.__BBC

