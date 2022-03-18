Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: Nowgam gunfight; Several youth held for stone-pelting, say police

2022-03-18
Srinagar, March 17: Police on Thursday said they have arrested several youth for pelting the cops with stones after a gunfight in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar in which three LeT militants were killed.

“On 16-03-2022 at Shankarpora Nowgam Srinagar, three (03) dreaded categorised terrorists of LeT/TRF were neutralized. As per the SOP, the site was being cleared to ensure the safety of citizens. Accordingly, signboards were also placed around the site of encounter, while it was being sanitized, to dissuade citizens from approaching the site prior to sanitization with regard to any left-over explosives from terrorists that could cause damage to locals,” said a spokesman of Srinagar police.

“However, a large unruly mob consisting of young boys assembled near from adjacent areas near Shankerpora Wanabal carrying lathis and stones in their hands and tried to pelt stones on the deployed nafri which was asking them not to approach the site or encounter before being cleared of explosive debris. In order to disperse the mob smoke shells were used, as per the SOPs,” he added, in a statement.

He said a case vide FIR no. 46/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at police station Nowgam. “…and some youths were identified from videos and from initial investigation, many of these were picked up and are being examined in the said case. Some of them have been arrested as well.”

“Srinagar Police, requests all citizens to stay away from encounter sites so as to ensure their own safety, keeping in view the likelihood of left over explosives from the terrorists,” he added further.

As per police, three militants of LeT/TRF outfit were killed in the gunfight that broke out early morning after the police and paramilitary forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shankarpora Nowgam.__GK News

Srinagar, March 17: Police on Thursday said they have arrested several youth for pelting the cops...

