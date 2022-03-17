Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / International / Ukraine’s Zelenskiy asks U.S. Congress to ‘protect our sky’ against Russia
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy asks U.S. Congress to ‘protect our sky’ against Russia

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy asks U.S. Congress to ‘protect our sky’ against Russia

Europe, International 2022-03-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

WASHINGTON, March – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers to do more to protect his country from Russia’s invasion in an address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and pleaded with President Joe Biden to be the world’s “leader of peace.”
“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people,” Zelenskiy said in a virtual address before showing graphic video of death and destruction in his country that ended with an appeal to “close the sky over Ukraine.”
Zelenskiy continued his push for the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and asked for aircraft and defensive systems to respond to the invasion launched by Russian last month that has unleashed a wave of refugees. He also called for more economic sanctions against Russia.
Ukraine is facing terror that Europe had not experienced since World War Two and the nation’s destiny is being decided, Zelenskiy said through an interpreter.
“Is this a lot to ask for – to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people? Is this too much?” Zelenskiy asked in remarks from Kyiv, a capital city attacked every day that he said “doesn’t give up.”
Zelenskiy closed with a direct plea in English to Biden: “I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”
He received standing ovations before and after his remarks.
Zelenskiy invoked American history, asking the lawmakers to remember the 1941 Japanese bombing of Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor, the 2001 al Qaeda attacks on the United States and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I have a dream” speech in Washington.
“I have a dream. These words are known to each of you today. I can say: I have a need. I need to protect our sky,” Zelenskiy said.
Democratic and Republican lawmakers said after the speech that they were ready to do more for Ukraine quickly by clamping down on Russia, providing more military aid including aircraft and tightening global human rights law. But they again rejected a no-fly zone, saying there was too great a risk of wider war with nuclear-armed Russia.
Biden and NATO also have opposed establishing a no-fly zone. The White House has not supported a proposal to help transfer Russian-made MiG warplanes into Ukraine, although that idea has some support in Congress – especially among opposition Republicans.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its overwhelming support and to Biden “for his personal involvement, for his sincere commitment to the defense of Ukraine and democracy all over the world.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

World Court orders Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Russia on Wednesday to stop the military actions... more»

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy asks U.S. Congress to ‘protect our sky’ against Russia

WASHINGTON, March – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers to do... more»

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan in danger from no-confidence move, key ally says

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is in danger of losing his coalition... more»

Hindu hardliners seek wider India ban on hijab in class after court verdict

AHMEDABAD/LUCKNOW, India, March – Hardline Hindu groups are demanding restrictions on... more»

France ends gas heaters subsidies, boosts heat pumps in bid to cut Russia reliance

PARIS, March – France will end government subsidies for the installation of new residential... more»

Quake hits Japan off Fukushima coast, leaving one dead and reviving painful memories

TOKYO, March – A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted Japan’s northeast coast off... more»

Germany’s Scholz signals support for any Finnish NATO bid

BERLIN, March – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday he welcomed any interest... more»

Audience Protests After ‘The Kashmir Files’ Screening Disrupted In Noida

Noida:A ruckus ensued at a movie theatre in Noida as the screening of the movie ‘The Kashmir... more»

Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada’s Trudeau

LONDON, March – Russia said on Tuesday it had put U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime... more»

Pakistan rejects Indian statement on accidental missile launch

ISLAMABAD, March – Pakistan’s foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said on Tuesday... more»

Search

Back to Top