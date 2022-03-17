Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Quake hits Japan off Fukushima coast, leaving one dead and reviving painful memories
Quake hits Japan off Fukushima coast, leaving one dead and reviving painful memories

Quake hits Japan off Fukushima coast, leaving one dead and reviving painful memories

International 2022-03-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

TOKYO, March – A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted Japan’s northeast coast off Fukushima on Wednesday, leaving one dead and 69 injured and reviving memories of a quake and tsunami that crippled the same region just over a decade earlier.
There were some reports of fire, the government said, and a number of people sustained injuries, but none of those immediately appeared serious. Public broadcaster NHK said one person had died.
The quake was felt in Tokyo, some 275 kilometres (170 miles) away, where the shaking of buildings was long and pronounced. Hundreds of thousands of homes in the capital were plunged into darkness for an hour or more, although power was fully restored by the early hours of Thursday morning.
Just before midnight, the quake hit off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 kilometres, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It sparked memories of a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, a week after that disaster’s 11th anniversary.
There were no abnormalities at nuclear power plants, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. The 2011 disaster triggered a meltdown at the Daiichi nuclear plant in Fukushima that Japan is still coming to grips with.
Authorities earlier said a fire alarm had been triggered at a turbine building at the crippled plant.
Separately, a Shinkansen bullet train derailed with some 100 people on board, although there were no reports of injuries.
Utility Tokyo Electric Power Company (9501.T) said that initially around 2 million households lost power on Wednesday, including 700,000 in the capital.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Quake hits Japan off Fukushima coast, leaving one dead and reviving painful memories

TOKYO, March – A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted Japan’s northeast coast off... more»

Germany’s Scholz signals support for any Finnish NATO bid

BERLIN, March – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday he welcomed any interest... more»

Audience Protests After ‘The Kashmir Files’ Screening Disrupted In Noida

Noida:A ruckus ensued at a movie theatre in Noida as the screening of the movie ‘The Kashmir... more»

Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada’s Trudeau

LONDON, March – Russia said on Tuesday it had put U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime... more»

Pakistan rejects Indian statement on accidental missile launch

ISLAMABAD, March – Pakistan’s foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said on Tuesday... more»

‘Landmark resolution’: UNGA declares March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday adopted by consensus a resolution introduced... more»

Russia has launched ‘exit procedure’ from Council of Europe

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it was launching the procedure to exit the... more»

Ukraine crisis: US urges India to abide by sanctions, but says New Delhi buying crude from Russia does not violate embargo

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday urged India to abide by Washington-generated sanctions... more»

India court upholds state hijab ban in schools, could set national precedent

NEW DELHI, March – An Indian court upheld on Tuesday a ban on wearing of the hijab in... more»

Pakistanis prefer to go down with me than supporting ‘three stooges’: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Facing a crucial trust vote in parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on... more»

Search

Back to Top