Ukraine crisis: US urges India to abide by sanctions, but says New Delhi buying crude from Russia does not violate embargo

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday urged India to abide by Washington-generated sanctions against Russia and think of where it will stand when history books are written, while acknowledging that proposed oil transactions between New Delhi and Moscow do not appear to violate sanctions.

Asked about US reaction to reports of India considering purchase of discounted crude oil from Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said “our message to any country is obviously abide by the sanctions we have put in place and recommended.” She however added “I don’t believe it (India’s plans to buy Russian crude) would be violating that,” an implicit nod to the fact that many European countries continue to source energy from Russia despite the ongoing conflagration in Europe.