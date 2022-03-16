Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistanis prefer to go down with me than supporting ‘three stooges’: PM Imran Khan
Pakistanis prefer to go down with me than supporting ‘three stooges’: PM Imran Khan

Pakistanis prefer to go down with me than supporting ‘three stooges’: PM Imran Khan

International 2022-03-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Facing a crucial trust vote in parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed that the entire nation was ready to go down with him rather than supporting the corrupt opposition parties.
Addressing the Pakistan Overseas Convention in Islamabad, Khan slammed three opposition leaders — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari — as “three stooges” and said he was thankful to them for filing a no-trust motion against him that had strengthened his party.
Khan said the opposition leaders were under the “false impression that the people had forgotten their corruption”, but they were wrong as now, they had fallen into the “captain’s trap”.
“I predict that not only is their no-confidence motion going to fail, but they will taste defeat in the 2023 general elections as well,” he said, foreseeing the triumph of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in the next polls.
Turning to foreign policy issues, Khan said he was not anti-US, UK, and India.
“I pray that a sensible leadership comes into power in India so that we can hold talks with them after revoking the August 5, 2019, decision on Kashmir,” Khan was quoted as saying by Geo News.
He lamented that the Western nations had double standards as they do not allow people to become the judge, jury, and executioners in their homeland.
“But they (Western powers) were bombing on the Pakistani land and killing innocent people […] and they are responsible for this,” he said, lashing out at the previous governments of PPP and PML-N.
He claimed that no government in the past had performed better than his administration given the “unprecedented challenges” such as the Covid-19 pandemic.
He also challenged the media, economists, and the opposition parties to hold a debate with the government over its performance since coming into power in 2018.
The Speaker of the National Assembly is expected to call the lower house in session by March 22, while voting on the no-confidence motion must take place between March 26 and March 30, according to Pakistani media reports.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada’s Trudeau

LONDON, March – Russia said on Tuesday it had put U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime... more»

Pakistan rejects Indian statement on accidental missile launch

ISLAMABAD, March – Pakistan’s foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said on Tuesday... more»

‘Landmark resolution’: UNGA declares March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday adopted by consensus a resolution introduced... more»

Russia has launched ‘exit procedure’ from Council of Europe

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it was launching the procedure to exit the... more»

Ukraine crisis: US urges India to abide by sanctions, but says New Delhi buying crude from Russia does not violate embargo

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday urged India to abide by Washington-generated sanctions... more»

India court upholds state hijab ban in schools, could set national precedent

NEW DELHI, March – An Indian court upheld on Tuesday a ban on wearing of the hijab in... more»

Pakistanis prefer to go down with me than supporting ‘three stooges’: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Facing a crucial trust vote in parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on... more»

European leaders visit Kyiv; Zelenskiy hints at compromise outside NATO

LVIV, Ukraine/KYIV, – Russian air strikes and shelling smashed into buildings in the... more»

India court upholds Karnataka state’s ban on hijab, says it is not essential to Islam

An Indian court on Tuesday upheld a ban on the hijab in class in the state of Karnataka, observing... more»

Militant killed in Awantipora gunfight: police

Srinagar Mar 15: An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces... more»

Search

Back to Top