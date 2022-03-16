Pakistan rejects Indian statement on accidental missile launch

Pakistan rejects Indian statement on accidental missile launchInternational 2022-03-16, Comments Off 0
ISLAMABAD, March – Pakistan’s foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said on Tuesday Islamabad rejected a statement by India’s defence minister on the accidental missile launch.
Qureshi told journalists the Indian statement was “incomplete” and said he had written to the U.N. Security Council on the matter and asked the international community to take the matter up.
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)