Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / India court upholds state hijab ban in schools, could set national precedent
India court upholds state hijab ban in schools, could set national precedent

India court upholds state hijab ban in schools, could set national precedent

International 2022-03-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

NEW DELHI, March – An Indian court upheld on Tuesday a ban on wearing of the hijab in classrooms in the southern state of Karnataka, a ruling that could set a precedent for the rest of the country which has a big Muslim minority.
The ban last month by the state had sparked protests by some Muslim students and parents, and counter-protests by Hindu students. Critics of the ban say it is another way of marginalising a community that accounts for about 13% of Hindu-majority India’s 1.35 billion people.
“We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith,” Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi of the High Court of Karnataka said in the judgement.
He said the government had the power to prescribe uniform guidelines, dismissing various petitions challenging the ban ordered by Karnataka.
“We are of the considered opinion that the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to,” Awasthi said.
Ayesha Imthiaz, a third-year undergraduate student in the Karnataka district of Udupi where the protests began, said she would either drop out of her government-aided college or opt for a correspondence course. She said her fellow Muslim female students were planning to do the same.
“We can’t take off the hijab, we won’t take off the hijab,” she said. “We have fifth semester exams next month. We will have to sit that out unless things change by then.”
Ahead of the verdict, Karnataka authorities announced closures of schools and colleges and imposed restrictions on public gatherings in some parts of the state to prevent potential trouble.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada’s Trudeau

LONDON, March – Russia said on Tuesday it had put U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime... more»

Pakistan rejects Indian statement on accidental missile launch

ISLAMABAD, March – Pakistan’s foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said on Tuesday... more»

‘Landmark resolution’: UNGA declares March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday adopted by consensus a resolution introduced... more»

Russia has launched ‘exit procedure’ from Council of Europe

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it was launching the procedure to exit the... more»

Ukraine crisis: US urges India to abide by sanctions, but says New Delhi buying crude from Russia does not violate embargo

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday urged India to abide by Washington-generated sanctions... more»

India court upholds state hijab ban in schools, could set national precedent

NEW DELHI, March – An Indian court upheld on Tuesday a ban on wearing of the hijab in... more»

Pakistanis prefer to go down with me than supporting ‘three stooges’: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Facing a crucial trust vote in parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on... more»

European leaders visit Kyiv; Zelenskiy hints at compromise outside NATO

LVIV, Ukraine/KYIV, – Russian air strikes and shelling smashed into buildings in the... more»

India court upholds Karnataka state’s ban on hijab, says it is not essential to Islam

An Indian court on Tuesday upheld a ban on the hijab in class in the state of Karnataka, observing... more»

Militant killed in Awantipora gunfight: police

Srinagar Mar 15: An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces... more»

Search

Back to Top