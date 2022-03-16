Voice Of Vienna

European leaders visit Kyiv; Zelenskiy hints at compromise outside NATO

Europe 2022-03-16
LVIV, Ukraine/KYIV, – Russian air strikes and shelling smashed into buildings in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday as invading forces tightened their grip, while a convoy of civilians headed out of the besieged port city of Mariupol for safer parts.
At least five people were killed in the renewed bombardments on Kyiv on the 20th day of the Russian assault, authorities said. Buildings were set ablaze and people lay buried under the rubble.
About 2,000 cars managed to leave Mariupol and a further 2,000 were waiting to follow, the city council said.
But a convoy with supplies for Mariupol, whose residents have been sheltering from repeated Russian bombardments and are desperate for food and water, was stuck at nearby Berdyansk, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
She accused Russia of lying about fulfilling agreements to help trapped civilians.
Peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations via a video link resumed on Tuesday. Ukrainian officials played up hopes the war could end sooner than expected, saying Moscow may be coming to terms with its failure to impose a new government on Kyiv by force.
In a hint of compromise, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was prepared to accept security guarantees that stop short of its long-term objective of membership of the NATO alliance, which Moscow opposes.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced its members’ leaders would meet in Brussels on March 24 to discuss the invasion and show support for Ukraine.
“At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together,” Stoltenberg said.
U.S. President Joe Biden will attend, the White House said

