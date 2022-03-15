Militant killed in Awantipora gunfight: police

Srinagar Mar 15: An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Charsoo area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.

“#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice, ” a police special spokesman tweeted this morning.

The firefight firefight started soon after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

The number of militants still trapped in the area was not immediately known.__GK News