Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Militant killed in Awantipora gunfight: police
Militant killed in Awantipora gunfight: police

Militant killed in Awantipora gunfight: police

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-03-15, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Srinagar Mar 15: An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Charsoo area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.

“#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice, ” a police special spokesman tweeted this morning.

The firefight firefight started soon after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

The number of militants still trapped in the area was not immediately known.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India court upholds Karnataka state’s ban on hijab, says it is not essential to Islam

An Indian court on Tuesday upheld a ban on the hijab in class in the state of Karnataka, observing... more»

Militant killed in Awantipora gunfight: police

Srinagar Mar 15: An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces... more»

Top US and Chinese officials hold high-stakes meeting in Rome

(CNN)US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Monday with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi... more»

India unsure of Russian arms to meet China, Pakistan threats

India is exploring ways to avoid a major disruption in its supply of Russian-made weaponry amid US... more»

Europe posts largest growth in arms import: report

ANKARA: Europe saw the largest growth in arms imports in 2017-2021 compared to the previous... more»

Kremlin says doesn’t rule out taking ‘full control’ of major Ukraine cities

The Kremlin said Monday that it may still opt to take control of large cities in Ukraine, as... more»

Oppn parties demand restoration of J&K’s statehood during debate on UT’s budget in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Mar 14: The Congress, TMC and other parties on Monday alleged in Lok Sabha that the... more»

Scores of migrants rescued off Greek island of Paros

Greek coastguards rescued about 100 migrants, most of them Afghans, on Sunday after their boat got... more»

Kashmiri women demand writ of instruments of human rights

By Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai March 13, 2022The Vienna Declaration and Program of Action adopted by the... more»

Afghan US embassy, lacking funds and support, to close

The Afghan embassy in Washington, under severe financial pressure and cut off from the new Taliban... more»

Search

Back to Top