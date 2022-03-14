Scores of migrants rescued off Greek island of Paros

Greek coastguards rescued about 100 migrants, most of them Afghans, on Sunday after their boat got into difficulties off the island of Paros, harbour police said.

Initial reports said all the migrants were transferred, unhurt, onto a Greek harbour police vessel and taken to port on Paros to undergo coronavirus tests.

As of Sunday, the Greek authorities had not yet decided where to take the migrants after that. The migrants had set off by boat from the western coast of Turkey and had been heading for Italy, the harbour police said.

Last December, at least 31 people died when their boat sank off Paros, an upmarket island in the Cyclades that had until then not been on a major migrant route.

With backing from the EU border agency Frontex, the Greek authorities have, in recent years, significantly restricted the number of migrants reaching Greek islands in the northwestern Aegean Sea, near the Turkish coast.

People traffickers seeking to avoid Greek patrol boats in the Aegean are now turning to more perilous sea routes from Turkey.__Daily Times