Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Scores of migrants rescued off Greek island of Paros
Scores of migrants rescued off Greek island of Paros

Scores of migrants rescued off Greek island of Paros

International 2022-03-14, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Greek coastguards rescued about 100 migrants, most of them Afghans, on Sunday after their boat got into difficulties off the island of Paros, harbour police said.

Initial reports said all the migrants were transferred, unhurt, onto a Greek harbour police vessel and taken to port on Paros to undergo coronavirus tests.

As of Sunday, the Greek authorities had not yet decided where to take the migrants after that. The migrants had set off by boat from the western coast of Turkey and had been heading for Italy, the harbour police said.

Last December, at least 31 people died when their boat sank off Paros, an upmarket island in the Cyclades that had until then not been on a major migrant route.

With backing from the EU border agency Frontex, the Greek authorities have, in recent years, significantly restricted the number of migrants reaching Greek islands in the northwestern Aegean Sea, near the Turkish coast.

People traffickers seeking to avoid Greek patrol boats in the Aegean are now turning to more perilous sea routes from Turkey.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Scores of migrants rescued off Greek island of Paros

Greek coastguards rescued about 100 migrants, most of them Afghans, on Sunday after their boat got... more»

Kashmiri women demand writ of instruments of human rights

By Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai March 13, 2022The Vienna Declaration and Program of Action adopted by the... more»

Afghan US embassy, lacking funds and support, to close

The Afghan embassy in Washington, under severe financial pressure and cut off from the new Taliban... more»

Russia counts on sanctions help from China as US warns Beijing

Russia has said it is banking on China’s help to withstand the crippling economic sanctions... more»

Pakistan’s PM Imran says those out to dislodge his govt would get buried under their own conspiracy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said he was unfazed by the opposition’s attempts to... more»

‘They must know they are bombing residential areas’

A lot of our reporting today has focused on the Yavoriv military base near Lviv, Irpin outside... more»

UK floats Johnson visit to Saudi Arabia as Russia sanctions bite

Britain on Sunday defended lobbying Saudi Arabia to up its oil output as energy sanctions on... more»

UK households offered £350 a month for hosting Ukrainian refugees

UK households who open their homes to refugees from Ukraine are to be given £350 a month to do... more»

Pakistan: Four terrorists killed during operations in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces Saturday conducted two Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on reported... more»

Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

NEW DELHI: Russia has urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country’s oil... more»

Search

Back to Top