Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Four terrorists killed during operations in North Waziristan
Pakistan: Four terrorists killed during operations in North Waziristan

Pakistan: Four terrorists killed during operations in North Waziristan

International 2022-03-13, by Comments Off 4
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Security forces Saturday conducted two Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on reported presence of terrorists in general area Maddi Khel and Bobar Gap in North Waziristan District.

According to the ISPR, four terrorists were killed during intense exchange of fire. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UK households offered £350 a month for hosting Ukrainian refugees

UK households who open their homes to refugees from Ukraine are to be given £350 a month to do... more»

Pakistan: Four terrorists killed during operations in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces Saturday conducted two Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on reported... more»

Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

NEW DELHI: Russia has urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country’s oil... more»

Russia says it could target Western arms supplies to Ukraine

Russia has said its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine, where the Russian... more»

Pakistan: No-trust vote; Cracks visible within coalition govt as ministers trade barbs

Cracks within the coalition government appeared visible on Saturday after Interior Minister Sheikh... more»

Ukraine war: Evacuations ‘extremely difficult’ amid shelling

Fresh attempts to evacuate civilians from cities under siege in Ukraine are being complicated by... more»

Saudi Arabia executes 81 men for terrorism, other charges

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it executed 81 men, including seven Yemenis and one Syrian... more»

Four militants killed in three separate gunfights in Kashmir, one arrested: IGP

Srinagar, March 12: Police on Saturday claimed to have killed four militants affiliated with Jaish... more»

Saudi oil refinery hit by Yemen rebel drone attack

A drone attack claimed by Yemen rebels on a Saudi oil refinery caused a fire but did not disrupt... more»

Europe sets 2027 deadline to end reliance on Russian oil and gas

London: Europe has given itself just five years to break its addiction to Russian oil and... more»

Search

Back to Top