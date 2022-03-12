Four militants killed in three separate gunfights in Kashmir, one arrested: IGP

Srinagar, March 12: Police on Saturday claimed to have killed four militants affiliated with Jaish and Lashkar outfits including a foreign Jaish commander in three separate gunfights in as many districts of Kashmir valley.

A fifth militant was arrested during an encounter, police said.

A police spokesman quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two JeM militants were killed in an overnight gunfight in Chewaklan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama that broke out on Friday night.

In subsequent gunfights in the wee hours on Saturday morning, one LeT militant each was killed in Serch area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Nechama, Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, police said.

In a separate statement, IGP Kashmir identified one of the two Jaish militants killed in Pulwama gunfight as JeM commander Kamaal Bhai alias Jatt.

Jatt, the IGP said, was active since 2018 in Pulwama-Shopian area “and involved in several terror crimes & civilian atrocities”.

The three encounters broke out after police and security forces launched joint operations at 4-5 locations across the valley last night, a police spokesman said.__GK News