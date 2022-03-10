Voice Of Vienna

Physician Associations Help Ukraine Colleagues

The World Medical Association, together with the European Forum of Medical Associations (EFMA) and the Standing Committee of Doctors (CPME), are raising funds to send medical goods to physicians in Ukraine.

Under the supervision of former WMA President Prof. Leonid Eidelman, the three organisations, together with physician organizations in neighbouring countries, have opened an account for donations to support physician colleagues in Ukraine with medical supplies and other humanitarian goods to enable them to treat their patients.

WMA President Dr. Heidi Stensmyren said ‘We are most grateful for these generous donations. We have started to assemble a first shipment of requested medical goods to Ukraine. We are calling on our members to support these efforts. Help is needed, urgently.

‘We applaud the huge efforts that neighbouring countries are undertaking to help the refugees. But we are aware that this may soon reach the limit of their capacities’.

At a press conference held in Japan yesterday, Dr. Toshio Nakagawa, President of the Japan Medical Association, announced a donation of 100 million Japanese Yen to the WMA designated bank account.

He said he was concerned about the current situation in which the military invasion of Ukraine by Russia caused great damage to the Ukrainian people. He said he would encourage donations from medical associations and JMA members across the country.

Dr. Nakagawa stated that the WMA was worried not only about the extreme shortage of medicines and medical supplies, but also the increasing attacks on medical facilities in Ukraine.

