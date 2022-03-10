China blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to ‘breaking point’International 2022-03-10, Comments Off 0
BEIJING: Moves by US-led NATO have pushed tension between Russia and Ukraine to a “breaking point”, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.
At a daily news briefing, he urged the United States to take China’s concerns seriously and avoid undermining its rights or interests in handling the Ukraine issue and ties with Russia __Tribune.com
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)