Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to ‘breaking point’
China blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to ‘breaking point’

China blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to ‘breaking point’

International 2022-03-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

BEIJING: Moves by US-led NATO have pushed tension between Russia and Ukraine to a “breaking point”, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

At a daily news briefing, he urged the United States to take China’s concerns seriously and avoid undermining its rights or interests in handling the Ukraine issue and ties with Russia __Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US rejects Poland’s offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

The United States has rejected Poland’s offer to send its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a... more»

Physician Associations Help Ukraine Colleagues

The World Medical Association, together with the European Forum of Medical Associations (EFMA) and... more»

Ukrainians evacuate Kyiv suburbs amid deepening crisis

Residents of the bombarded suburbs of Ukraine’s capital snaked their way across the slippery... more»

Austria suspends compulsory vaccination mandate

Austria has decided to suspend its mandate for compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for over-18s, days... more»

1 killed, 14 injured in IED blast outside court complex in J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu, March 09: One person was killed and over a dozen injured in an IED explosion at Salathia... more»

China blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to ‘breaking point’

BEIJING: Moves by US-led NATO have pushed tension between Russia and Ukraine to a “breaking... more»

UNHRC chief to visit China’s Xinjiang in May to probe rights allegations

Beijing: UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) chief Michelle Bachelet will make her much-awaited visit... more»

Israel’s president heads to Turkey in bid to rebuild ties

TEL AVIV: Israel’s president heads to Turkey Wednesday to meet his counterpart Recep Tayyip... more»

Iran vows not to back down on its ‘red lines’ in nuclear talks

DUBAI: Iran will not back down on its ‘red lines’ in nuclear talks with major powers,... more»

Anti India sit in organized on Int. Women’s Day

MUZAFFARABAD: Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (PHJ&K)on Tuesday organized a sit-in protest... more»

Search

Back to Top