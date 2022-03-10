Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria suspends compulsory vaccination mandate
Austria suspends compulsory vaccination mandate

Austria suspends compulsory vaccination mandate

Austria 2022-03-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Austria has decided to suspend its mandate for compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for over-18s, days before it was due to start enforcing it.

It was the first EU country to adopt the measure.

The government now says it considers it disproportionate to the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch said the decision would be reviewed again in three months, and could be reintroduced if a new variant made it necessary.

It comes as nearly 48,000 new infections were announced in Austria, more than at any time since the pandemic began.

More than 2,500 people are being treated in normal hospital wards and 182 in intensive care, but the Omicron variant has not led to a surge in admissions as feared.

Austria first introduced the law on 16 February but promised not to enforce it for a month.

The plan was then to start fining those who were unable to produce proof of vaccination when asked.

But Constitutional Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler said a commission of health and legal experts had recommended a suspension.

“There are many convincing arguments at the moment that this infringement of fundamental rights is not justified,” she said.

The mandate was introduced partly because of Austria’s relatively low vaccination rate – 70% of Austria’s 8.9 million people are double-vaccinated and 54% have also had a booster.

Like other European countries, Austria has been removing restrictions for vaccinated people.

Remaining restrictions, except for rules on masks, are expected to be lifted on 20 March.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US rejects Poland’s offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

The United States has rejected Poland’s offer to send its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a... more»

Physician Associations Help Ukraine Colleagues

The World Medical Association, together with the European Forum of Medical Associations (EFMA) and... more»

Ukrainians evacuate Kyiv suburbs amid deepening crisis

Residents of the bombarded suburbs of Ukraine’s capital snaked their way across the slippery... more»

Austria suspends compulsory vaccination mandate

Austria has decided to suspend its mandate for compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for over-18s, days... more»

1 killed, 14 injured in IED blast outside court complex in J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu, March 09: One person was killed and over a dozen injured in an IED explosion at Salathia... more»

China blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to ‘breaking point’

BEIJING: Moves by US-led NATO have pushed tension between Russia and Ukraine to a “breaking... more»

UNHRC chief to visit China’s Xinjiang in May to probe rights allegations

Beijing: UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) chief Michelle Bachelet will make her much-awaited visit... more»

Israel’s president heads to Turkey in bid to rebuild ties

TEL AVIV: Israel’s president heads to Turkey Wednesday to meet his counterpart Recep Tayyip... more»

Iran vows not to back down on its ‘red lines’ in nuclear talks

DUBAI: Iran will not back down on its ‘red lines’ in nuclear talks with major powers,... more»

Anti India sit in organized on Int. Women’s Day

MUZAFFARABAD: Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (PHJ&K)on Tuesday organized a sit-in protest... more»

Search

Back to Top