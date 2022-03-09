Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / UNHRC chief to visit China’s Xinjiang in May to probe rights allegations
UNHRC chief to visit China’s Xinjiang in May to probe rights allegations

UNHRC chief to visit China’s Xinjiang in May to probe rights allegations

International 2022-03-09, by Comments Off 5
Print Friendly

Beijing: UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) chief Michelle Bachelet will make her much-awaited visit to China, including a trip to volatile Xinjiang province where Beijing has been accused of committing human rights violations against Uygur Muslims.

“I am pleased to announce that we have recently reached an agreement with the government of China for a visit,” Bachelet said in a video address to the UN’s Human Rights Council, adding that the trip is expected to take place in May.

“The government has also accepted the visit of an advanced (Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights) team to prepare (for) my stay in China, including a visit to Xinjiang and other places. This team will depart for China next month,” Bachelet was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

The UN’s top human rights official had been negotiating with Beijing since September 2018 about a visit to Xinjiang, where over a million mainly Uygur Muslims are alleged to have been held in mass detention camps.

The US, the EU and allied countries have alleged that Beijing’s treatment of Uygurs, the Turkic speaking Muslims, amounted to a genocide. China has defended its policies in the region, saying they are designed to counter terrorism and extremism.

Last month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his visit to Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics told Chinese leaders that he expects them to allow Bachelet to make a “credible” visit to China, especially the Xinjiang region. Guterres met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The UN chief “expressed his expectation that the contacts between the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Chinese authorities will allow for a credible visit of the High Commissioner to China, including Xinjiang,” a UN statement said.

Media reports last month said that China has extended a conditional invitation to Bachelet to visit Xinjiang preferably after the Winter Olympics and insisted she should not release her report on Xinjiang before the February 4 Winter Olympics opening ceremony as demanded by the US politicians.__GK News

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UNHRC chief to visit China’s Xinjiang in May to probe rights allegations

Beijing: UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) chief Michelle Bachelet will make her much-awaited visit... more»

Israel’s president heads to Turkey in bid to rebuild ties

TEL AVIV: Israel’s president heads to Turkey Wednesday to meet his counterpart Recep Tayyip... more»

Iran vows not to back down on its ‘red lines’ in nuclear talks

DUBAI: Iran will not back down on its ‘red lines’ in nuclear talks with major powers,... more»

Anti India sit in organized on Int. Women’s Day

MUZAFFARABAD: Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (PHJ&K)on Tuesday organized a sit-in protest... more»

Pakistan: At least four dead, 36 injured in Sibi explosion

SIBI: An explosion in Balochistan’s Sibi killed at least four people and injured more than... more»

EU court rules UK must pay billions of euros after import fraud

The European Union’s top court has ruled against the United Kingdom, upholding a claim from the... more»

Ukraine: Russian general killed near Kharkiv, say defenders

A senior Russian military commander has been killed in a battle on the edge of the eastern... more»

Pakistan: Opposition submits no-trust motion against Imran

ISLAMABAD: Members of the opposition in the National Assembly on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence... more»

War in Ukraine: Russia says it may cut gas supplies if oil ban goes ahead

Russia has said it may close its main gas pipeline to Germany if the West goes ahead with a ban on... more»

Iran’s ally Russia may spoil nuclear talks to keep oil price high

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN)A revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal appeared to be imminent by the end of... more»

Search

Back to Top