Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: At least four dead, 36 injured in Sibi explosion
Pakistan: At least four dead, 36 injured in Sibi explosion

Pakistan: At least four dead, 36 injured in Sibi explosion

International 2022-03-09, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

SIBI: An explosion in Balochistan’s Sibi killed at least four people and injured more than 35 on Tuesday during President Arif Alvi’s trip to the city.

Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and rescue services shifted the injured to nearby medical facilities.

According to police, evidence is being collected and an initial investigation to determine the nature of the blast is being conducted.

The blast took place reportedly during President Arif Alvi’s visit to the annual Sibi Mela.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the blast and directed the authorities to provide the best possible aid to the injured.

He vowed to thwart “all conspiracies” and directed law enforcement agencies to arrest those involved in the attack.

Condemning the attack ANP Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan said that a series of terrorist acts is a wake-up call for the government.

He said that ANP had repeatedly demanded full implementation of the National Action Plan.

“Action must be taken against terrorists without any discrimination,” he said. “They have repeatedly shown that terrorist groups have re-organized. Serious and concrete steps should be taken to avoid further destruction and bloodshed.”

On Friday, at least 62 worshippers were martyred and nearly 200 injured when a suicide bomber targeted an imambargah in the city of Peshawar.

In the attack, a lone suicide bomber shot the police guards at the entrance to a packed mosque at Peshawar’s historic Qissa Khwani Bazar before detonating his explosives-laden vest in the middle of worshippers offering Friday prayers.

The bombing followed a string of similar incidents in war-torn Afghanistan, whose border lies just about an hour away, where several imambargahs were targeted after the Taliban took control of the country last August.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UNHRC chief to visit China’s Xinjiang in May to probe rights allegations

Beijing: UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) chief Michelle Bachelet will make her much-awaited visit... more»

Israel’s president heads to Turkey in bid to rebuild ties

TEL AVIV: Israel’s president heads to Turkey Wednesday to meet his counterpart Recep Tayyip... more»

Iran vows not to back down on its ‘red lines’ in nuclear talks

DUBAI: Iran will not back down on its ‘red lines’ in nuclear talks with major powers,... more»

Anti India sit in organized on Int. Women’s Day

MUZAFFARABAD: Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (PHJ&K)on Tuesday organized a sit-in protest... more»

Pakistan: At least four dead, 36 injured in Sibi explosion

SIBI: An explosion in Balochistan’s Sibi killed at least four people and injured more than... more»

EU court rules UK must pay billions of euros after import fraud

The European Union’s top court has ruled against the United Kingdom, upholding a claim from the... more»

Ukraine: Russian general killed near Kharkiv, say defenders

A senior Russian military commander has been killed in a battle on the edge of the eastern... more»

Pakistan: Opposition submits no-trust motion against Imran

ISLAMABAD: Members of the opposition in the National Assembly on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence... more»

War in Ukraine: Russia says it may cut gas supplies if oil ban goes ahead

Russia has said it may close its main gas pipeline to Germany if the West goes ahead with a ban on... more»

Iran’s ally Russia may spoil nuclear talks to keep oil price high

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN)A revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal appeared to be imminent by the end of... more»

Search

Back to Top