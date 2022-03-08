Iran’s ally Russia may spoil nuclear talks to keep oil price high

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN)A revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal appeared to be imminent by the end of last week. The main parties to the talks indicated that an agreement was close, until an unlikely hurdle emerged.

Russia, which has largely stood by Iran in its conflict with the West, said Saturday that its own national interests would have to be taken into account for a deal to go through.

The warning came after Tehran said on Friday it had agreed a roadmap with the UN nuclear watchdog to resolve outstanding issues, suggesting that talks were close to conclusion.

The surprise Russian move demonstrates how far Moscow is willing to go to use its leverage in faraway conflicts to pressure the West while it wages war on Ukraine, even at the risk of displeasing its allies in Tehran. It also shows Russia’s realization that the United States needs a nuclear agreement now more than ever to find a replacement for disruption to Russia’s crude supplies on the global market.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Monday that his country would not “allow external factors” to affect their national interests in the talks.

In a phone call later on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Amir-Abdollahian “that the resuscitation of the JCPOA should ensure that all its participants have equal rights regarding the unhindered development of cooperation in all areas,” the Russian embassy to Iran said, using the acronym for the 2015 nuclear deal.

France warned Russia not to resort to “blackmail.”

A restoration of the 2015 nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran could see over a million barrels of sanctioned Iranian oil coming back to the market.

Russia’s warning came as the US said Sunday that it is exploring banning imports of Russian oil with its European allies in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude climbed near $139 a barrel after the announcement, its highest since 2008.

Lavrov said Russia wanted a written guarantee from the US that Moscow’s trade, investment and military-technical cooperation with Iran would not be hindered in any way by Western sanctions on Moscow.

“Both Russia and China were written into the JCPOA to handle specific elements,” said Trita Parsi, vice-president of the Quincy Institute in Washington, DC. “Some of the low enriched uranium was supposed to be shipped out to Russia” and some of that activity could fall under the new sanctions the US is imposing on Russia, he said.

Russia’s demands could be legitimate, said Parsi, but they could also be a pretext to delay a new agreement with Iran.

Western sanctions could significantly curtail Russia’s oil exports but they would drive global prices even higher as the US grapples with high inflation. That would make the need for alternative sources of crude more urgent for Western states. Moscow supplies 8% of the world’s oil.

Iran would quickly be able to raise its output to 3.8 million barrels per day if sanctions are lifted, Oil Minister Javad Owji said last week. It pumped 2.4 million barrels per day on average last year.

“That will take pressure off the US and add pressure on the Russians, whose only export [to the West] at this point is gas and oil,” said Parsi. “At a minimum it seems the Russians want to delay it. At a maximum they may actually want to scuttle it altogether.”

Western states need more oil on the global market to bring inflation under control domestically. But they also see it as a tool to make the Ukraine war costly for Russia. Oil income accounted for 36% of Russia’s total budget last year and rising crude prices have only helped fill the state’s coffers, fueling the war.

Russia’s new demands come as Moscow and Tehran grow distant on some global matters. Iran abstained from a vote at the United Nations General Assembly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week. Its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei earlier refrained from condoning his ally’s actions, opting instead to condemn NATO’s expansion. Iran’s UN abstention came after Russia voted in favor of a United Arab Emirates-backed Security Council resolution sanctioning the Iran-allied Houthi rebel group, after previously abstaining from a similar vote.__Courtesy CNN