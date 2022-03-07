Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US says working ‘actively’ with Poland to send jets to Ukraine
US says working ‘actively’ with Poland to send jets to Ukraine

US says working ‘actively’ with Poland to send jets to Ukraine

International 2022-03-07, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the United States is working on a deal with Poland to supply Ukraine with jets amid Russia’s invasion.

“We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes,” he told reporters on Sunday during a visit to Moldova. “I can’t speak to a timeline but I can just say we’re looking at it very, very actively.”

His comments came after Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a call on Saturday with US Congress members, asked Washington to facilitate the transfer of used Russian planes from Eastern European allies.

Multiple news outlets, meanwhile, reported that the US and Poland are working together to provide Polish Soviet-era warplanes to Ukraine.

Four US officials told Politico the two governments are working on a deal, with the question of how to transfer the planes being the biggest difficulty in a potential arrangement.

“We are working with the Poles on this issue and consulting with the rest of our NATO allies,” a White House spokesperson told Politico.

“We are also working on the capabilities we could provide to backfill Poland if it decided to transfer planes to Ukraine.”

‘We are not standing in the way’

A US defence official confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that Washington is working with allied nations to provide Ukraine with Russian-made aircraft, adding that the US military would backfill them with American warplanes.

Ukrainian military pilots are trained on Russian-made warplanes.

But The Associated Press news agency reported that there appeared to be a logistical problem in sending F-16s to Poland or other East European allies because of a production backlog.

“These countries would essentially have to give their MiGs to the Ukrainians and accept an IOU from the US for the F-16s. The situation is further complicated because the next shipment of F-16s is set for Taiwan, and Congress would be reluctant to delay those deliveries as it eyes China,” it said.

Zelenskyy also spoke by phone to US President Joe Biden on Saturday, but a White House readout said the two leaders discussed US, allies’ and private industry actions to deter Russia, without mentioning the issue of fighter jets.

On Saturday, Blinken met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the Poland-Ukraine border, saying after the meeting: “We are talking about and working on everything.”

“The entire world stands with Ukraine, just as I am standing here in Ukraine with my friend,” Blinken said.

In his call with the Congress members, Zelenskyy also repeated his plea for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and for the US to stop buying Russian oil, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Ukrainian president previously said the absence of a no-fly zone allowed Russia to continue bombing Ukrainian cities and towns. He has also criticised NATO for refusing to impose the no-fly zone, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Western powers against the no-fly zone, saying it would be seen as a direct step into the military conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine late last month, sending shockwaves to the world.

Western countries have hit the Russian economy with crippling sanctions since then, including removing major Russian banking entities from the SWIFT global transfer system.

Many Western states have also helped Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US and Europe weigh plans for Ukrainian government in exile

(CNN)US and European officials have been discussing how the West would support a government in... more»

‘20,000 foreign volunteers in Ukraine to fight Russians’

Some 20,000 international volunteers have traveled to Ukraine to join in the fight against... more»

Ukraine: Russia has attacked schools and hospitals, says deputy PM

Russia is striking civilian targets in Ukraine, including hospitals, nurseries, and schools, the... more»

US says working ‘actively’ with Poland to send jets to Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the United States is working on a deal with Poland to... more»

Saudi Arabia lifts most Covid restrictions

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it was lifting most Covid restrictions including social distancing... more»

Putin threatens Ukraine ‘statehood’ as Moscow sanctions tighten

KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened the existence of Ukrainian statehood as his... more»

Pakistan: Tarin casts doubts on independence of FATF

ABU DHABI: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin expressed serious doubts over the independence of the... more»

Kashmir: Civilian killed, cop among 24 injured in Amira Kadal grenade attack

Srinagar, March 06: A civilian was killed and at least twenty four others, including a cop, were... more»

Tragedy unfolding on outskirts of Kyiv

IRPIN: Exploding shells blew apart roadsides on Saturday and Russian warplanes bombed stretches of... more»

Russian invasion fuels Finnish support for Nato

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent shivers of fear through many of its neighbours –... more»

Search

Back to Top