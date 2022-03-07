Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Civilian killed, cop among 24 injured in Amira Kadal grenade attack
Kashmir: Civilian killed, cop among 24 injured in Amira Kadal grenade attack

Kashmir: Civilian killed, cop among 24 injured in Amira Kadal grenade attack

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-03-07, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

Srinagar, March 06: A civilian was killed and at least twenty four others, including a cop, were injured, one of them critically, in a grenade attack in the Amira Kadal area of Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

“One grenade attack took place in busy market near Amira kadal bridge. In this terror act, one old man from Nowhatta has succumbed to injuries while one girl is critical. In this attack, 24 other persons incl 23 civilians & 1 cop have received splinter injuries & are out of danger,” said a police spokesman.

The spokesman advised the people to be vigilant and report any suspected activity.

“In light of the terrorist act of grenade throwing in busy Sunday market near Amira kadal bridge today evening, all civilians are required to be vigilant and report any suspected activity,” said the spokesman on Twitter.__GK News

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US and Europe weigh plans for Ukrainian government in exile

(CNN)US and European officials have been discussing how the West would support a government in... more»

‘20,000 foreign volunteers in Ukraine to fight Russians’

Some 20,000 international volunteers have traveled to Ukraine to join in the fight against... more»

Ukraine: Russia has attacked schools and hospitals, says deputy PM

Russia is striking civilian targets in Ukraine, including hospitals, nurseries, and schools, the... more»

US says working ‘actively’ with Poland to send jets to Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the United States is working on a deal with Poland to... more»

Saudi Arabia lifts most Covid restrictions

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it was lifting most Covid restrictions including social distancing... more»

Putin threatens Ukraine ‘statehood’ as Moscow sanctions tighten

KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened the existence of Ukrainian statehood as his... more»

Pakistan: Tarin casts doubts on independence of FATF

ABU DHABI: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin expressed serious doubts over the independence of the... more»

Kashmir: Civilian killed, cop among 24 injured in Amira Kadal grenade attack

Srinagar, March 06: A civilian was killed and at least twenty four others, including a cop, were... more»

Tragedy unfolding on outskirts of Kyiv

IRPIN: Exploding shells blew apart roadsides on Saturday and Russian warplanes bombed stretches of... more»

Russian invasion fuels Finnish support for Nato

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent shivers of fear through many of its neighbours –... more»

Search

Back to Top