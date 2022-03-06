Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Iran, IAEA hold talks as nuclear negotiations near finish line
Iran, IAEA hold talks as nuclear negotiations near finish line

Iran, IAEA hold talks as nuclear negotiations near finish line

International 2022-03-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Tehran, Iran – The head of the global nuclear watchdog and senior Iranian officials have held crucial talks as Iran and world powers are on the verge of restoring their 2015 nuclear deal.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami in the capital, Tehran, on Saturday.

A major talking point was IAEA safeguards probes, including into several sites where undeclared radioactive materials were found several years ago.

After his meeting with Eslami, the IAEA director told reporters that even as safeguards issues and the JCPOA run parallel to each other, they are closely interrelated.

“It would be difficult to imagine that such an important return to such a comprehensive agreement like JCPOA would be possible if the agency and Iran would not see eye-to-eye on how to resolve these important safeguards issues,” Grossi said.

But both Grossi and Eslami signalled an understanding has been reached on mutual cooperation.

The Iranian nuclear chief said the IAEA will be provided with documentation on “remaining issues” by the third Iranian calendar month in late May without disclosing further details.

‘Will never seek a nuclear bomb’

Iran, which maintains it never had and will never seek a nuclear bomb, believes the issue of the possible military dimensions of its nuclear programme should be laid to rest as it was resolved during the original JCPOA talks.

Iranian officials have previously referred to issues relating to the probe as “political demands” by the West that need to be let go if the Vienna talks are to be successful.

Earlier this week, Grossi had said he will “never” abandon the safeguards probe due to a political reason, saying “the only way these issues will go away is if they are clarified to the full satisfaction of the IAEA”.

The director had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet prior to landing in Tehran, and will reportedly brief him again after his return to the Austrian capital.

Israel, the strictest opponent of the nuclear accord and its restoration, which maintains Iran is after a nuclear weapon, has repeatedly said it wants the probe to remain open.

Grossi landed in Tehran late on Friday and wrote in a tweet that “this is a critical time, but a positive outcome for everyone is possible”.

Saturday’s developments come as an announcement on the success – or breakdown – of the Vienna talks is expected shortly.

Ready to sign

Iran’s foreign minister on Friday told the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that he will go to Vienna to sign an agreement soon if all of Iran’s red lines are considered.

In addition to dropping the IAEA inquiry, Iran has also demanded the lifting of a wide scope of sanctions, including a “foreign terrorist organisation” designation on its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, guarantees that the US will not renege on the deal again, and a mechanism to verify effective lifting of sanctions.

On Friday, the chief negotiators of the so-called E3 – France, Germany, and the United Kingdom – went back to their capitals to keep their foreign ministers abreast of the latest developments in preparation for a final announcement.

But Iran’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, stayed in Vienna to continue holding talks with his counterparts from Russia and China.

The latest of confidential reports by the IAEA – which are regularly leaked to Western media outlets despite Iranian objections – said on Thursday that Iran has produced 33.2 kilogrammes (73 pounds) of 60 percent enriched uranium, up from 17.7kg (39 pounds) in early November when the previous report was released.

Iran had committed to cap its uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent and limit its stockpile to 202.8kg (447 pounds) until 2031 under the JCPOA, but gradually abandoning those limits a year after the US withdrew from it.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU envoys statements on Ukraine against diplomatic norms: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday expressed concern over press releases issued by ambassadors of the... more»

Iran, IAEA hold talks as nuclear negotiations near finish line

Tehran, Iran – The head of the global nuclear watchdog and senior Iranian officials have held... more»

Putin says Western sanctions are akin to ‘declaration of war’

LONDON: President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a... more»

Key Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani makes first public appearance

Acting Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is also the deputy chief of the Afghan... more»

Zara, Paypal and Samsung suspend business in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Zara, Paypal and Samsung are the latest international firms to suspend trading in Russia after it... more»

Pakistan: Minister renews commitment to FATF agenda as Pakistan stays on grey list

PARIS/ISLAMABAD: A minister heading the implementation of an action plan given to Islamabad by the... more»

NATO rejects no-fly zone; Ukraine slams ‘greenlight for bombs’

NATO has rejected Ukraine’s appeal for a no-fly zone, prompting fierce criticism from President... more»

UAE poised for FATF’s ‘gray list’ over allegations of ‘dirty money’

The United Arab Emirates is set for inclusion on a global watchdog’s “gray list” after some... more»

US official meets Afghans stranded in UAE, apologises for delays

A senior United States diplomat apologised to thousands of Afghans stranded in the United Arab... more»

In unofficial capacity, Pompeo urges US to recognize Taiwan

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a speech Friday on a non-official visit to Taiwan... more»

Search

Back to Top