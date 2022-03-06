Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / EU envoys statements on Ukraine against diplomatic norms: Pakistan
EU envoys statements on Ukraine against diplomatic norms: Pakistan

EU envoys statements on Ukraine against diplomatic norms: Pakistan

International 2022-03-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday expressed concern over press releases issued by ambassadors of the European Union and other countries about the Ukraine situation and said it was against diplomatic norms.

Addressing a weekly press briefing on Friday, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the harsh stance against Pakistan was not appropriate. “The embassies of European countries should have avoided the inappropriate reaction. This attitude is unacceptable and Pakistan has conveyed its concern to the embassies,” he added. He said Pakistan wanted balanced and broad-based relations with all countries including the United States and the European Union. To a question, he said Pakistan pursued a clear-minded and well-thought-out foreign policy. Responding to another question, he said Pakistan also wanted cordial relations with its neighbours including India. “It is India’s hostile behaviour that has brought us to a situation where talks have been suspended. India is also involved in gross human rights violations in IIOJ&K. The acts are serious violations which are impeding normalisation of ties with India,” he added.

Asim Iftikhar said India was also involved in subversive activities and terrorism in Pakistan. He said the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had exposed India’s terrorist activities in Pakistan and the region. “Pakistan is committed to confronting this policy of India which is employing terrorism as an instrument of state policy and we are determined to fight it till the very end.”

To a question, the spokesperson said the Pakistan Mission in Ukraine was working round the clock to provide all possible assistance and cooperation to evacuate Pakistani citizens to safer places.__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU envoys statements on Ukraine against diplomatic norms: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday expressed concern over press releases issued by ambassadors of the... more»

Iran, IAEA hold talks as nuclear negotiations near finish line

Tehran, Iran – The head of the global nuclear watchdog and senior Iranian officials have held... more»

Putin says Western sanctions are akin to ‘declaration of war’

LONDON: President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a... more»

Key Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani makes first public appearance

Acting Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is also the deputy chief of the Afghan... more»

Zara, Paypal and Samsung suspend business in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Zara, Paypal and Samsung are the latest international firms to suspend trading in Russia after it... more»

Pakistan: Minister renews commitment to FATF agenda as Pakistan stays on grey list

PARIS/ISLAMABAD: A minister heading the implementation of an action plan given to Islamabad by the... more»

NATO rejects no-fly zone; Ukraine slams ‘greenlight for bombs’

NATO has rejected Ukraine’s appeal for a no-fly zone, prompting fierce criticism from President... more»

UAE poised for FATF’s ‘gray list’ over allegations of ‘dirty money’

The United Arab Emirates is set for inclusion on a global watchdog’s “gray list” after some... more»

US official meets Afghans stranded in UAE, apologises for delays

A senior United States diplomat apologised to thousands of Afghans stranded in the United Arab... more»

In unofficial capacity, Pompeo urges US to recognize Taiwan

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a speech Friday on a non-official visit to Taiwan... more»

Search

Back to Top