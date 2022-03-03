Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Monaco’s Prince Albert slaps Russia with ‘all-out economic, financial war’’ sanctions
Monaco’s Prince Albert slaps Russia with ‘all-out economic, financial war’’ sanctions

Monaco’s Prince Albert slaps Russia with ‘all-out economic, financial war’’ sanctions

Europe 2022-03-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Prince Albert of Monaco warns of ‘all-out economic, financial war’ sanctions against Russia’s oligarchs.

The news has been revealed by the Palace as part of a statement that reads, “Prince Albert of Monaco supported all efforts aimed at halting the fighting in Ukraine and encouraging the withdrawal of Russian armed forces from Ukrainian territory.”

“The Principality has adopted and implemented, without delay, procedures for freezing funds and economic sanctions identical to those taken by most European States.”

The statement concluded with a show of support to suffering Ukrainians and called for the implementation of an immediate ceasefire.

These sanctions come as part of a further blow against Russia’s oligarchs and other super-elite who prefer to dock on Monaco’s shores because of its reputation as a tax haven.

This statement comes shortly after The Formula One Russian Grand Prix was also cancelled over fears of an international boycott by other drivers and teams.

While the Palace has not publically announced the names on their hit list, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss revealed that the list has been drawn up to target “oligarchs’ private jets,” and added that “we’ll be targeting their properties, we’ll be targeting other possession that they have and there will be nowhere to hide.”

A similar move by the French finance minister has also been carried out amid Ukraine’s growing unrest and the country has decided to launch an “all-out economic and financial war on Russia” via a “rolling programme of sanctions” every few weeks.

As part of the plan, France aims to seize the yachts of the oligarchs instead of simply freezing them, a move, unlike other West world countries.__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Monaco’s Prince Albert slaps Russia with ‘all-out economic, financial war’’ sanctions

Prince Albert of Monaco warns of ‘all-out economic, financial war’ sanctions against... more»

Navalny urges Russians to protest daily against Ukraine invasion

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has urged Russians to stage daily protests against Moscow’s... more»

Putin has already carried out war crimes – Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes in... more»

On Ukraine, Iran says US govt is ‘crisis-creating’ regime

US policies are to blame for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling for an end to the war that... more»

World War III would be nuclear and destructive: Lavrov

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to... more»

China will not join sanctions on Russia, banking regulator says

China will not join in sanctions on Russia that have been led by the West, the country’s... more»

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling, thousands of foreigners trapped

NEW DELHI, March – An Indian student was killed by shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of... more»

Foreign envoys urge Pakistan to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine during emergency UNGA session

The heads of various foreign missions in Pakistan, including Germany and France, have urged... more»

Taliban restrict Afghans going abroad, raises concern from U.S. and UK

KABUL, – The Taliban administration’s announcement that it would restrict Afghans from... more»

India, Pakistan to hold Indus water meet in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (PAKISTAN): India and Pakistan are set to hold the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus... more»

Search

Back to Top