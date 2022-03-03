Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China will not join sanctions on Russia, banking regulator says
China will not join sanctions on Russia, banking regulator says

China will not join sanctions on Russia, banking regulator says

International 2022-03-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

China will not join in sanctions on Russia that have been led by the West, the country’s banking regulator said on Wednesday, adding that he believed the impact of the measures on China would be limited.

China, which has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has repeatedly criticised what it calls illegal and unilateral sanctions.

“As far as financial sanctions are concerned, we do not approve of these, especially the unilaterally launched sanctions because they do not work well and have no legal grounds,” Guo Shuqing, chairperson of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, told a news conference.

“We will not participate in such sanctions. We will continue to maintain normal economic and trade exchanges with relevant parties,” he said.

China and Russia have grown increasingly close in recent years, including as trading partners. Total trade between the two jumped 35.9 per cent last year to a record $146.9 billion, according to Chinese customs data, with Russia serving as a major source of oil, gas, coal and agriculture commodities, running a trade surplus with China.

“The impact from the sanctions on China’s economy and financial sector is so far not too significant,” Guo added.

“Overall they will not have much impact [on China] even in the future,” Guo said, citing the resilience of China’s economy and financial sector.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Monaco’s Prince Albert slaps Russia with ‘all-out economic, financial war’’ sanctions

Prince Albert of Monaco warns of ‘all-out economic, financial war’ sanctions against... more»

Navalny urges Russians to protest daily against Ukraine invasion

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has urged Russians to stage daily protests against Moscow’s... more»

Putin has already carried out war crimes – Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes in... more»

On Ukraine, Iran says US govt is ‘crisis-creating’ regime

US policies are to blame for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling for an end to the war that... more»

World War III would be nuclear and destructive: Lavrov

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to... more»

China will not join sanctions on Russia, banking regulator says

China will not join in sanctions on Russia that have been led by the West, the country’s... more»

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling, thousands of foreigners trapped

NEW DELHI, March – An Indian student was killed by shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of... more»

Foreign envoys urge Pakistan to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine during emergency UNGA session

The heads of various foreign missions in Pakistan, including Germany and France, have urged... more»

Taliban restrict Afghans going abroad, raises concern from U.S. and UK

KABUL, – The Taliban administration’s announcement that it would restrict Afghans from... more»

India, Pakistan to hold Indus water meet in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (PAKISTAN): India and Pakistan are set to hold the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus... more»

Search

Back to Top