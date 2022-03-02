Voice Of Vienna

EXCLUSIVE Draft IAEA resolution on Ukraine condemns Russian invasion

VIENNA, March – A draft resolution being prepared for Wednesday’s emergency meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s board condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a move that might anger Moscow while it works with the West to clinch a nuclear agreement on Iran.
Canada and Poland called the emergency meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors, the agency’s main decision-making body that convenes more than once a year, at Ukraine’s request.
Canada and Poland are leading the process of drafting the resolution text, which has yet to be formally submitted. While the current text already has the support of a majority of countries on the board, it could be watered down to gain more votes and further isolate Russia, diplomats involved said.
The board “condemns in the strongest terms the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine”, the draft seen by Reuters said in unusually strong and broad language, beyond the strictly nuclear sphere of the IAEA.
That is likely to anger Russia, whose ambassador to the IAEA, Mikhail Ulyanov, recently quipped on Twitter: “It (the IAEA board) can’t discuss the situation in Ukraine. It will discuss, within its mandate, nuclear issues related to #Ukraine.”
A diplomat whose country is on the Board of Governors said that since Ukraine has four nuclear power stations and various waste sites including Chernobyl, which Russia has seized, the wider context of the invasion itself is relevant

