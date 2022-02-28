Australia will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine

The Australian government has announced it will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion.

The announcement gave no details on what material it may be sending. The move follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a $3m contribution to a NATO trust fund for support of the country.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Putin since Thursday. It has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country’s defense minister, Viktor Khrenin.__Al Jazeera