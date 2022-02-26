Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight, searches on: police

Srinagar, Feb 25: Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Amshipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, police said.

“ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” said a police spokesman.

The identity of the slain was not immediately revealed by the police.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the gunfight broke out after the security forces launched a search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.__GK News