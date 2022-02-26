Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight, searches on: police
Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight, searches on: police

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight, searches on: police

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-02-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Srinagar, Feb 25: Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Amshipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, police said.

“ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” said a police spokesman.

The identity of the slain was not immediately revealed by the police.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the gunfight broke out after the security forces launched a search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight, searches on: police

Srinagar, Feb 25: Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Amshipora... more»

WORLD DOCTORS DEPLORE RUSSIAN AGGRESSION IN UKRAINE

The World Medical Association deplores the unprecedented aggression in Ukraine by the Russian... more»

India’s Modi urges end to Ukraine violence in call with Putin -Indian govt statement

NEW DELHI, Feb – India’s prime minister Narendra Modi urged an end to violence in... more»

EU says it will hold the Kremlin accountable for attack on Ukraine

The European Union will hold Moscow accountable for the “unjustified” attack on... more»

Taiwan warns Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone

TAIPEI, Feb – Taiwan’s air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn away nine Chinese... more»

Russia invades Ukraine in Europe’s ‘darkest hours’ since WWII

KYIV/MARIUPOL, Ukraine, Feb – Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on... more»

Ukraine crisis: ‘So much excitement’, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan after landing in Russia

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who arrived in Russia on Wednesday, seemingly... more»

Russia ready to negotiate with Ukraine – Kremlin

The Kremlin presents Kiev with two demandsMoscow is willing to negotiate terms of surrender with... more»

Pakistan’s NBP fined $55m by US authorities for anti-money laundering violations, compliance failures

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has been fined more than $55 million by United States... more»

Pakistan keen to forge ‘long-term, multidimensional’ ties with Russia: Imran tells Putin

Prime Minister Imran Khan held one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kremlin... more»

Search

Back to Top