Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight, searches on: police
Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-02-26
Srinagar, Feb 25: Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Amshipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, police said.
“ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” said a police spokesman.
The identity of the slain was not immediately revealed by the police.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that the gunfight broke out after the security forces launched a search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.__GK News
