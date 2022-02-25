Ukraine crisis: ‘So much excitement’, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan after landing in Russia

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who arrived in Russia on Wednesday, seemingly described the visit to the country as ‘exciting’. “What a time I have come so much excitement,” he was heard telling a Russian official in a video shared by Pakistan’s Geo News reporter.

Khan had arrived in Moscow yesterday on a two-day visit, first by a Pakistani premier in over two decades. He will hold talks with President Putin to reset the bilateral ties and expand cooperation in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said that the US has communicated its position to Islamabad on Russia’s “renewed invasion” of Ukraine and it was the “responsibility” of every country to voice objection to Putin’s actions.

“Well, we’re certainly aware of the trip,” Price said. “We’ve communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia’s further renewed invasion of Ukraine, and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war.”

“We believe it’s the responsibility of every responsible country around the world to voice concern, to voice objection to what Putin appears to have in mind for Ukraine,” he said in response to a question on Wednesday.

In an interview to Russia’s state-run RT television network ahead of his trip, Khan, had voiced concern about the situation in Ukraine and the possibility of new sanctions and their impact on Islamabad’s growing cooperation with Moscow.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, is the first Pakistani premier to visit Russia in 23 years after former premier Nawaz Sharif travelled to Moscow in 1999.

Pakistan’s ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

The two countries are not just exploring options to deepen economic ties, but Russia is also keen to sell arms to Pakistan, something it avoided in the past because of India’s opposition.

The two countries have already been holding regular joint military exercises since 2016 in another sign of deepening ties between Moscow and Islamabad. Besides, the two countries also share the same view on key regional and international issues including Afghanistan.