Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU countries agree to admit travellers vaccinated with WHO-approved shots
EU countries agree to admit travellers vaccinated with WHO-approved shots

EU countries agree to admit travellers vaccinated with WHO-approved shots

Europe 2022-02-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

BRUSSELS, Feb – European Union countries agreed on Tuesday to open their borders to travellers from outside the bloc who have had shots against COVID-19 authorised by the World Health Organization, easing restrictions on those who received Indian and Chinese vaccines.
The EU has so far authorised vaccines produced by Pfizer-BionTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (when produced in Europe), Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.
In addition to these shots, the WHO has also approved the vaccines produced by Chinese makers Sinopharm (1099.HK) and Sinovac (SVA.O) and by Indian company Bharat Biotech . It has also authorised the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India by the Serum Institute.
Until now, most EU countries have not admitted people from outside the bloc travelling for non-essential reasons if they have been vaccinated with shots not approved in the EU.
“Member states should lift the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU for persons vaccinated with an EU- or WHO-approved vaccine,” said a recommendation adopted on Tuesday by EU governments which would be applicable from March 1.
Restrictions will be lifted for travellers who received the final dose of the primary vaccination cycle at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before arrival. Boosted travellers will also be accepted.
EU states also agreed to lift a temporary restriction on non-essential travel for people who have recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days prior to travelling to the EU.
For people inoculated with a WHO-approved vaccine, EU states could also require a negative PCR test taken at the earliest 72 hours before departure and could apply additional measures such as quarantine or isolation.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU countries agree to admit travellers vaccinated with WHO-approved shots

BRUSSELS, Feb – European Union countries agreed on Tuesday to open their borders to... more»

Hope and fear on Donetsk streets after Putin move

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb – On the streets of the biggest city in Ukraine’s breakaway... more»

Pak PM Imran Khan’s Step-Son Briefly Arrested For Possession Of Liquor

Lahore:Prime Minister Imran Khan’s step-son was among the three booked on charges of... more»

Pakistan’s Khan wants TV debate with Indian counterpart to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD, Feb – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he would like to have a... more»

US President Joe Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks

MOSCOW: President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against... more»

EU agrees sanctions ‘to hurt Russia’ over Ukraine crisis

BRUSSELS, Feb – The European Union agreednew sanctions on Russia that will blacklist more... more»

Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions as independent

MOSCOW, Feb – Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern... more»

Ahead of key Indo-Pacific forum, India and France bat for rule of ocean law

PARIS: Ahead of a key EU Indo-Pacific meet that France will host Tuesday, India and the European... more»

Imran Khan’s advisor said – need of the hour is business with India

Lahore. Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, has advocated... more»

All eyes on Pakistan army as opposition gears up for no-trust move against Imran

ISLAMABAD: As political temperature in Pakistan soars, prime minister Imran Khan faces the heat of... more»

Search

Back to Top