India journalist Ayyub faces ‘judicial harassment’: UN experts

UN human rights experts have said that investigative journalist Rana Ayyub has been subjected to “judicial harassment” and urged Indian authorities to “promptly” investigate “relentless misogynistic and sectarian” attacks on social media against her.

Ayyub, who is a columnist with the Washington Post, has accused the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attacking her for her critical reporting of the government. The Post issued a full-page advertisement on Sunday in support of Ayyub saying “the free press is under attack in India”.

Irene Khan, special rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression and Mary Lawlor, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, in a statement on Monday said that Ayyub has been “maliciously targeted with anonymous death and rape threats by organised groups online” for “holding power to account through her reporting”.

“The lack of condemnation and proper investigation by the government, coupled with the legal harassment it has itself inflicted on Ms. Ayyub, has only served to falsely legitimise the attacks and attackers and further endangered her safety,” the statement said.

The UN statement comes days after India’s Enforcement Directorate launched a money laundering investigation against the investigative journalist who is based in the financial hub of Mumbai.