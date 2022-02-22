Imran Khan’s advisor said – need of the hour is business with India

Lahore. Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, has advocated the reopening of trade with India. Trade between the two countries has been suspended since August, 2019, after the Indian government withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the report of ‘Dawn News’ newspaper, “David said that today trade with India is the need of the hour.

Dawood said, “As far as the commerce ministry is concerned, we want trade with India. As far as my stand is concerned, we want to open trade with India.” Dawood is an advisor to the Prime Minister on Textiles, Industry, Production and Investment. The news quoted Dawood as saying, “Trade with India is beneficial for all. Especially for Pakistan. I second this.”

After this statement of Dawood, there is a possibility of partial reopening of Pakistan-India bilateral trade ties. Trade relations between the two countries are suspended after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. In March 2021, the Pakistan Economic Coordination Committee lifted the ban on the import of sugar and cotton from India.

However, this decision was immediately withdrawn as the Pakistan Finance Ministry did not consult all the stakeholders.