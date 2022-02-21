Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Afghan ambassador to US steps down
Afghan ambassador to US steps down

Afghan ambassador to US steps down

International 2022-02-21, by Comments Off 4
Print Friendly

KABUL: The Afghan Ambassador to the US has stepped down from her post, citing the new restrictions imposed by the US on its embassy in Washington.
Adela Raz is the third senior Afghan diplomat who stepped down from her position within the past six months, the TOLOnews reported.
This comes as US State Department had decided to stop the political and diplomatic activities of Afghanistan in the US.
Afghan deputy ambassador Abdul Hadi Nijrabi said the US State Department, in a letter to the Afghanistan embassy in Washington, demanded the diplomatic activities be halted.
“The letter sent by the US State Department to the embassy said only the ambassador is allowed to continue work from home, but not on political and diplomatic activities. The rest of the diplomats cannot work anymore,” TOLOnews quoted Nijrabi as saying.
With the Taliban taking over the country in mid-August last year, the Afghanistan diplomatic missions have been facing economic problems.
Officials at the Afghanistan embassy in Washington said that the financial system of the embassy has been suspended by a bank for over four months.
“It has been over four months that the salaries of the Afghanistan embassy’s (staff) have been suspended. All diplomats are facing problems,” said Safi Delawar, who worked as an adviser for the Afghanistan embassy in Washington.

(Visited 4 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions as independent

MOSCOW, Feb – Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern... more»

Ahead of key Indo-Pacific forum, India and France bat for rule of ocean law

PARIS: Ahead of a key EU Indo-Pacific meet that France will host Tuesday, India and the European... more»

Imran Khan’s advisor said – need of the hour is business with India

Lahore. Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, has advocated... more»

All eyes on Pakistan army as opposition gears up for no-trust move against Imran

ISLAMABAD: As political temperature in Pakistan soars, prime minister Imran Khan faces the heat of... more»

Putin brandishes threat to recognise Ukraine rebel claims to independence

MOSCOW, Feb – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he could recognise two... more»

India journalist Ayyub faces ‘judicial harassment’: UN experts

UN human rights experts have said that investigative journalist Rana Ayyub has been subjected to... more»

EU-UK talks on Northern Ireland impasse: ‘neither breakthrough nor breakdown’

BRUSSELS, Feb – The European Union’s top negotiator in post-Brexit talks with Britain... more»

India, UAE eye $100 bln in annual trade after signing trade pact

NEW DELHI/DUBAI, Feb – India and the United Arab Emirates signed a broad trade and... more»

UK must cut spending on COVID testing, Johnson says

LONDON, Feb – Britain wants to retain the capability to spot new coronavirus variants but it... more»

Afghan ambassador to US steps down

KABUL: The Afghan Ambassador to the US has stepped down from her post, citing the new restrictions... more»

Search

Back to Top