Rebels announce evacuation from east Ukraine

MOSCOW/KYIV/DONETSK, – Russian-backed separatists packed civilians onto buses out of breakaway regions in east Ukraine on Friday, a shock turn in a conflict the West believes Moscow plans to use as justification for all-out invasion of its neighbour.

Warning sirens blared in Donetsk after it and the other self-proclaimed “People’s Republic”, Luhansk, announced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people to Russia, with women, children and the elderly going first.

Hours later, a jeep exploded outside the rebel government building in the city of Donetsk, capital of the region of the same name. Reuters journalists saw the vehicle surrounded by shrapnel, a wheel tossed away by the blast. Russian media said it belonged to a militia leader.

The Ukrainian government said it was not planning any offensive or targeting civilians in any way.

Most of the several million civilians in the two rebel-held areas are Russian speakers, with many already granted citizenship by Moscow.

Within hours of the surprise announcement, families assembled to board buses at an evacuation point in Donetsk, where authorities said 700,000 people would leave.

One weeping woman embraced her teenage children.

Irina Lysanova, 22, just back from a trip to Russia, said she was packing to return with her pensioner mother: “Mama is a panicker,” she said. “Dad is sending us away.”

Her father, Konstantin, 62, was not going

“This is my motherland and the land is ours. I will stay and put out the fires,” he said.

The evacuation started after the simmering eastern Ukraine conflict zone saw what some sources described as the most intense artillery bombardment for years on Friday.

Ukraine’s government and the separatists traded blame.

Western countries have said they think the shelling, which began on Thursday and intensified in its second day, is part of an attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government to create a pretext to justify an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has said it has no intention to attack Ukraine and accused the West of irresponsible fear-mongering.

In Donetsk, many people continued with their daily lives on Friday evening, with no signs of panic and only a medium-sized queue at a local ATM. “I think everything will blow over in a few days,” one person waiting to get cash who gave his name as Ilya and age as nearly 30 said.

Ukraine was the most painful loss for Russia of the 14 former republics under its control prior to the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union. Putin, who called the break-up the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the last century, has devoted his rule to restoring Russia as a global power and defying the West.

With war fears shaking markets and Europe engulfed in a diplomatic crisis, Russia said this week it had started withdrawing troops from the border near Ukraine

But the United States said it had instead done the opposite: ramping up the force menacing its neighbour to between 169,000-190,000 troops, from 100,000 at the end of January.

“We see additional forces going to the border including leading edge forces that would be part of any aggression,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Munich Security Conference.

Western countries fear a conflict on a scale unseen in Europe at least since the Yugoslav and Chechen wars of the 1990s, which killed hundreds of thousands of people and forced millions to flee.

Ukraine is the second biggest country in Europe by area after Russia, and home to 40 million people.

“This is the most significant military mobilisation in Europe since the Second World War,” U.S. ambassador Michael Carpenter told a meeting at the Vienna-based Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Ukraine said Russia was planning staged attacks, including a faked video of a raid on a chemical plant, and falsely accusing it of provocations in the separatist areas.

“Ukrainian forces are not planning any offensive operations, and will not use weapons if this might threaten peaceful civilians,” the Ukrainian military said.