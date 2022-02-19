Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / France unemployment hits 13-year low in boost for Macron
France unemployment hits 13-year low in boost for Macron

France unemployment hits 13-year low in boost for Macron

Europe 2022-02-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

PARIS, Feb – France’s unemployment rate fell in the final quarter of last year to the lowest level since 2008, data showed on Friday, boosting Emmanuel Macron’s economic credentials less than two months before a presidential election.
The unemployment rate fell to 7.4% from 8.0% in the previous three months, the INSEE statistics agency said. A Reuters poll of eight economists had on average forecast 7.8%.
It was the lowest level of unemployment since the third quarter of 2008, with the exception of an anomalous unrepresentative drop at the start of the pandemic because jobseekers could not look for work during a nationwide lockdown.
Stubbornly high unemployment has long been the bane of previous French presidents, and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called the drop in the fourth quarter a “great victory against resignation and fatalism”.
“With Emmanuel Macron we tried something different, we reformed the labour market, we supported apprenticeships, we cut taxes and overhauled the tax system, now the results are there,” Le Maire said on RTL radio.
The drop put the rate within reach of a campaign promise Macron made in 2017 to cut unemployment to 7% by the end of his term.
Widely expected to seek second five-year term in an election in April, Macron is heading into the vote with one of the strongest economic track records in generations for an incumbent president.
With growth last year of 7%, the European Union’s second-biggest economy expanded the fastest in more than five decades in 2021, boosting the labour market as firms struggled to keep up with a recovery in client demand.
Beyond the headline decrease in joblessness, INSEE’s quarterly employment report also had good news for youth employment, which was the lowest since 1981 at 15.9% and down sharply from 24.7% when Macron took office in 2017.
However, the employment rate, the share of the workforce in work, dipped slightly to 73.3% although it still remained close to its highest level in decades as well.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ahmedabad bombings: India court sentences 38 to death

A court in India has sentenced 38 people to death and ordered life in prison for 11 others over a... more»

In hijab row, critics say India’s BJP looking for votes in southern state

UDUPI, India, Feb – A series of religious laws promoted by India’s ruling Hindu... more»

Letting Nawaz Sharif leave Pakistan was a mistake, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (PAKISTAN): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that letting Pakistan... more»

France unemployment hits 13-year low in boost for Macron

PARIS, Feb – France’s unemployment rate fell in the final quarter of last year to the... more»

Despite border fence, Hungary is route of hope for migrants to the West

KUBEKHAZA, Hungary/RABE, Serbia, – Portraying Hungary as a border fortress against illegal... more»

Rebels announce evacuation from east Ukraine

MOSCOW/KYIV/DONETSK, – Russian-backed separatists packed civilians onto buses out of... more»

U.S. says Russia is preparing pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW/KYIV, – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication... more»

Afghan diplomats in Washington impoverished due to ‘colossal US betrayal’, says envoy

Speaking from an undisclosed location to Padma Rao Sundarji for The Times of India,... more»

Germany, Austria and Switzerland to ease COVID restrictions

Germany will ease COVID-19 restrictions as a wave of infections from the Omicron coronavirus... more»

2022 Pakistan polio vaccinations key to eradication goal: Gates

Islamabad, Pakistan – Continuing and sustained polio vaccination efforts in Pakistan and... more»

Search

Back to Top