Canada’s Trudeau calls protesters’ blockade an economic threat

OTTAWA, Feb – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he had sought emergency powers to end protests that blocked border crossings and central Ottawa because the standoff posed an economic threat that was hurting ties with the United States.

Authorities have promised to clear out hundreds of truckers who have paralyzed central Ottawa, an act Trudeau had earlier called a threat to democracy.

A video by a CBC reporter showed two buses of police arriving in the central core of Ottawa on Thursday morning, although there was no immediate sign of a move to clear protesters. Police started to erect fencing around some government buildings.

Trudeau invoked the little-used Emergencies Act on Monday, giving his Liberal government a wide range of additional temporary powers.

The blockades and occupations are illegal. They’re a threat to our economy, the relationship with trading partners, they’re a threat to supply chains and the availability of essential goods like food and medicine,” Trudeau told the House of Commons.

While the demonstrators initially protested against cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truckers and pandemic restrictions, they have made clear their opposition to Trudeau and some say they want to kick him out of office.

“I ain’t going anywhere,” one of the protest organizers, Pat King, said. “I haven’t overstayed my welcome. My taxes paid for me to be here.”

Local residents have pleaded with the protesters to leave and shortly before the interview, a man shouted at King to go home and pushed him before police separated the two men

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have also sent in officers, and public broadcaster Radio-Canada said the province of Quebec was preparing to provide police.

The apparent reinforcements added to an already heavy security presence in the central area, which is not usually so visibly policed.

Police in Ottawa handed out more flyers on Thursday warning truck drivers and others paralyzing downtown that they “will face severe penalties.” Around 400 vehicles are involved, some parked right outside Trudeau’s office.

Bad weather could potentially complicate any policing action. A steady rain fell on Ottawa early on Thursday and Environment Canada said this would later turn to snow, with up to 12 inches (30 cm) expected by Friday morning.

Canadian officials have warned of extremist elements present among demonstrators who they say want to overthrow the government. But Trudeau toned down his rhetoric in remarks to lawmakers on Thursday.

“Canadians continue to have the right to free expression, the right to protest peacefully, but occupying the downtown of our major cities, protesting and blocking border crossings is unacceptable,” he said.

The left-leaning New Democrats say they will back the invocation, meaning it will be approved.

Another Ottawa protester predicted the demonstration would continue despite possible arrests.

“I imagine most people are going to kneel down and stay peaceful. Nobody’s going to fight, nobody’s going to get violent if they need to be arrested,” said Sean, who declined to give his last name.

Protesters earlier blocked a number of border crossings with the United States, prompting President Joe Biden to call Trudeau to express his concern. The blockades have been cleared but police in Windsor, Ontario said they had foiled a suspected attempt to re-establish barriers earlier this week.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, reiterating earlier comments, told the House of Commons on Thursday that “the kind of conduct that we have seen at our borders puts into serious question the integrity and the security of this country”.