Afghan, Syrian refugees face uncertain future in Denmark

Six months after Denmark airlifted 956 Afghans from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of their country in August last year, they learned that their asylum is only guaranteed for two years in the Scandinavian country.

Their fear of uncertainty is exacerbated by the fact that about 100 Syrian refugees have recently been told it is safe for them to return to Damascus following years of protection in Denmark.

Experts say there is an urgent need for the Danish government to change the country’s asylum system.

Bashir Ahmad Khalil, who worked as an interpreter for NATO and the US forces before being evacuated from Kabul on August 24 with his wife and five children, told Al Jazeera that he regretted choosing Denmark over the United States as his safe haven.

“I thought when we went to Denmark, we would be given permanent residency. When we were here, after 2 weeks we were told about the official law and I regretted my decision to come here and not choose the US to go to,” he said.

Khalil, who is living with his family in a refugee camp in Holstebro, a city in the western Jutland region, said he is living under constant mental stress about the future.

“Everyone wants to be sure about the future of their family but we didn’t get any clear answer about what will happen after two years here,” he said.

Michala Bendixen, chairwoman and founder of Refugees Welcome, a humanitarian organisation offering legal advice and advocacy to refugees in Denmark, told Al Jazeera that the country’s asylum policy “doesn’t make sense”.

She said the Afghan refugees would have to apply for protection the second time because the government created a special law that only protects the Afghan evacuees for two years.

“Why do they have to go through two different processes?” she said. “No one can imagine their situation will improve in two years.”

The Danish Return Agency said that 17 Afghan nationals were returned to Afghanistan in 2021 before halting the process in August due to the Taliban takeover.

Bashir Ahmad Khalil said he could not imagine going back to Afghanistan and would apply for permanent asylum in Denmark.

“That’s because my feeling is I came to Denmark despite having a chance to go to America. I am sure they will not send anyone back but our lives are at threat in Afghanistan, not just from the Taliban but also ISIS-K,” he said, referring to the local branch of the ISIL (ISIS) group.

“Even my brother who is in Afghanistan is hiding because of my work,” he added.

Denmark’s immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye has said that many of the evacuated Afghans chose to apply for asylum in the country.

He said they “will of course have their applications processed. I have strongly urged everyone in Danish society to welcome the evacuated Afghans and help ensure that they have a good start in our society.”