Afghan diplomats in Washington impoverished due to ‘colossal US betrayal’, says envoy

Speaking from an undisclosed location to Padma Rao Sundarji for The Times of India, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Sri Lanka, Ashraf Haidari slammed US President Joe Biden’s decision to freeze Afghanistan’s assets worth US $7 billion, the impoverished condition of his country’s diplomats in Washington, DC and urged India to help stranded Afghan students return to their studies in India. He also underscored the Taliban’s continuing support of al-Qaida, Islamic State and more than a dozen other terror groups, many targeting India, in the Af-Pak region.

Q: It’s been six months since the US withdrew from your country and allowed the US-supported Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to fall to the Taliban. Since then, the group listed as a terror organization by most countries has reversed much of the progress made in previous years, like women’s rights. Meanwhile, international sanctions slammed on the Taliban are causing near starvation among Afghanistan’s 40 million citizens. Then last week, US President Joe Biden froze $7 billion worth of assets belonging to the Afghan people, even as a US daily reported on the impoverished condition of unpaid Afghan diplomats at your embassy in Washington, DC. How can diplomats like you continue to represent Afghanistan, given all these devastating changes?

A: The sixty Afghan missions overseas, still operate under the flag of our Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, which was toppled by the Taliban. We represent, promote, advocate for and defend the constitution of Afghanistan based on Islam, the Afghan culture, and our obligations under international laws. There is no communication at all between any of us and the Taliban. As a group, we reject the Taliban and will not talk to them, unless they change. And the Taliban know that most countries – except a few, like Pakistan -will not accept envoys sent by them. As for the diplomats in Washington, DC: Just like all other Afghans, they too, are affected by the colossal betrayal of our developing democracy by some of our strongest and closest allies, especially the United States and the Biden administration. The US withdrew unilaterally and unconditionally from Afghanistan. It did so against the advice of military generals and civilians. Even US diplomats formerly based in Afghanistan, called on President Biden days before the collapse of Kabul and advised him to make a course correction to save the Islamic republic. They warned him that the Taliban is being supported by ‘resourceful’ states like Pakistan, to topple our democracy. But unfortunately, the President had made up his mind. Much to their credit, courage and determination, my colleagues at our embassy in Washington, DC have continued their consular services for six months, without being paid. They are now in a state of limbo. Asylum must be granted to them immediately. All missions, including mine in Sri Lanka, have the same financial problems, because we can only rely on the revenues that were already with us when the Taliban took over. Now, nobody even travels to and from Afghanistan anymore. Global sanctions, too, have affected many of our embassies.