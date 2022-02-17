Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / International / Russia is still building up troops near Ukraine, say U.S. and NATO
Russia is still building up troops near Ukraine, say U.S. and NATO

Russia is still building up troops near Ukraine, say U.S. and NATO

Europe, International 2022-02-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb – The United States and NATO said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine on Wednesday despite Moscow’s insistence it was pulling back, questioning President Vladimir Putin’s stated desire to negotiate a solution to the crisis.
In Ukraine, where people raised flags and played the national anthem to show unity against fears of an invasion, the government said a cyberattack that hit the defence ministry was the worst of its kind the country had seen. It pointed a finger at Russia, which denied involvement.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said U.S. officials were as yet unable to say who was responsible for the cyberattack. She also said the door remained open for diplomacy with Russia but reiterated concerns that a Russian attack could be preceded by a ‘false flag’ operation and misinformation.
Russia’s defence ministry said its forces – part of a huge buildup that has been accompanied by demands to the West for sweeping security guarantees – were pulling back after exercises in southern and western military districts near Ukraine.
It published video that it said showed tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and self-propelled artillery units leaving the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.
But U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said key Russian units were moving towards the border, not away.
“There’s what Russia says. And then there’s what Russia does. And we haven’t seen any pullback of its forces,” Blinken said in an interview on MSNBC. “We continue to see critical units moving toward the border, not away from the border.”
A senior Western intelligence official said the risk of Russian aggression against Ukraine would remain high for the rest of February and Russia could still attack Ukraine “with essentially no, or little-to-no, warning”.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Russia is still building up troops near Ukraine, say U.S. and NATO

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb – The United States and NATO said Russia was still building up troops... more»

Pakistan asks UNSC to help stop attacks from Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council to hold accountable the... more»

Ten Jaish OGWs arrested in overnight raids in Kashmir: SIA

Srinagar Feb 16: The recently constituted State Investigation Agency (SIA ) of the J&K... more»

Austria to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by March 5

VIENNA, Feb 16 – Austria will lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions by March 5,... more»

Swiss government lifts nearly all COVID-19 restrictions

ZURICH, Feb – Switzerland will lift almost all its coronavirus pandemic restrictions from... more»

China says U.S. is exaggerating Russian threat to Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb – China accused the United States of “playing up the threat of warfare... more»

Russia says it pulls back some troops, Ukraine and West want proof

MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russia said on Tuesday some of its troops were returning to base after exercises... more»

Govt to set up separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday that the... more»

Pakistan’s increasing dependency on Beijing reflected during Imran Khan’s recent visit to China: Report

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan’s recently concluded visit to China and his unconditional support to... more»

India’s hijab dispute reaches its most populous state

LUCKNOW, India, Feb 15 – A dispute over restrictions on the wearing of the hijab by female... more»

Search

Back to Top