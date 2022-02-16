Russia says it pulls back some troops, Ukraine and West want proof

MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russia said on Tuesday some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine and mocked Western warnings about a looming invasion, but NATO and the United States said they had yet to see any evidence of a de-escalation that could avert war.

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to keep talking to the West about security issues but would not be satisfied with vague talk that Ukraine would not be ready to join NATO any time soon.

The military announcement marked the first sign from Moscow that it may be ready to reverse a build-up of some 130,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, which has triggered one of the deepest crises in East-West relations since the Cold War.

Tensions remained high, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after meeting Putin in the Kremlin that the withdrawal of some Russian forces was a good sign.

Moscow did not say how many units were being withdrawn, and how far. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Washington had not seen evidence of any pullback yet.

Ukraine said the reported pullback needed to be seen to be believed. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “the intelligence that we’re seeing today is still not encouraging”.

The Ukrainian Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security said the country’s defence ministry and banks Privatbank and Oshadbank had come under cyber attack.

“It is not ruled out that the aggressor used tactics of little dirty tricks because its aggressive plans are not working out on a large scale,” said the centre, without specifying who the aggressor was.

NATO’s chief welcomed signals from Russia in the past two days that it may be looking for a diplomatic solution but urged Moscow to demonstrate its will to act.

“There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue. This gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

He said Russia often left military equipment behind after exercises, creating the potential for forces to regroup.

At a joint news conference with Scholz, Putin referred only briefly to the troop moves and did not go into details.

Russia has always denied planning to invade Ukraine, saying it can exercise troops on its own territory as it sees fit. It has been pressing for a set of security guarantees from the West, including a guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO.

Putin told reporters Russia would not be satisfied with talk that the former Soviet republic was not ready to join any time soon and was demanding that the issue be resolved now.

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo