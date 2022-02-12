Voice Of Vienna

TTP launches India chapter to target Pakistan: report

Days after the United Nations’ report on the presence of its around 5,500 fighters in Afghanistan, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) launched its India chapter, which according to the analysts, is an Indian ploy to target Pakistan and Indian minorities.

The UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team issued a report on February 5, which said the “member states assess the number of TTP fighters at between 3,000 and 5,500 in Afghanistan, with Noor Wali Mehsud remaining as their leader.”

The report, sent to the UN Security Council, also mentioned the talks regarding TTP family members in Afghanistan, who wished to resettle in Pakistan under assurances that they would reintegrate peacefully into local communities. However a week ago, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced that the federal government had abandoned the idea of dialogue with the TTP due to the conditions put by the banned outfit.

He said the conditions laid out by them were not acceptable to the government, following which they ended the ceasefire themselves. “We have received indications that negotiations will not succeed,” he added. Subsequently, the TTP increased the terrorist attacks in Pakistan using the Afghan soil. Pakistan had reiterated to the previous Afghan regime and the present Taliban interim government to eliminate the TTP’s safe havens from their country. Pakistan had long been telling the world community that the hostile intelligence agencies, especially India’s RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) had been involved in terrorist activities against Pakistan.

India not only train the TTP but also supports it by providing arms and immunities against Pakistan. India wants to undermine the Afghan peace attracting more anti-Afghan Taliban recruits to utilize them as a useful asset for terrorist activities in Pakistan.__Daily Times

