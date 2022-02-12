Kashmir: Bandipora grenade attack|Cop killed, 4 injured

Srinagar, Feb 11: A policeman was killed and four others, including a Border Security Force (BSF) officer, suffered injuries on Friday after militants hurled a grenade on their joint team in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

The cop killed has been identified as an SPO Zubair Ahmad Shah of Papchan Bandipora while the injured have been identified as Head Constable Muhammad Shafi, Constable Muhammad Yasir, Constable Rayees Ahmad and Assistant Sub-Inspector Umesh Singh of BSF.

The incident, officials said, took place after an unknown number of militants hurled a grenade at a joint naka party of police and BSF near Nishat Park in Bandipora. “The grenade exploded on the intended target, resulting in splinter injuries to five security force personnel,” they said.

Officials said that the injured were shifted to hospital, however, Zubair was declared brought dead. Zubair was driving the mobile bunker of Bandipora police.

Soon after the incident, a massive search operation was launched to nab the culprits. Operation was underway when this report was being filed.

“At about 1700 hours, terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of police and BSF in Bandipora resulting in martyrdom of one of police personnel and injuries to 4 other personnel,” police said in an official statement.

“Senior officers reached at the terror crime spot. Preliminary investigations revealed that terrorists hurled a grenade upon the naka party near Nishat Park in Bandipora in which 5 police and BSF personnel received splinter injuries and were evacuated to hospital,” police said.

“However among the injured police personnel, Zubair Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom, while the condition of other injured personnel is stable,” police said.

“We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifices in the line of duty and stand by his family at this critical juncture,” police said, adding that investigations were taken up.

Courtesy Greater Kashmir News