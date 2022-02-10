Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Business / ECB in ’no rush’ to hike interest rates, Lagarde says
ECB in ’no rush’ to hike interest rates, Lagarde says

ECB in ’no rush’ to hike interest rates, Lagarde says

Business 2022-02-10, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

The European Central Bank will take its time to assess new data before tightening its monetary policy any faster, its president said on Feb. 7, amid fierce speculation that the bank would raise rates sooner than previously expected.

“There is no need to rush to any premature conclusion at this point in time,” Christine Lagarde told a European Parliament committee, with the bank under pressure from soaring inflation in the eurozone.

The pace of price rises in the bloc unexpectedly rose to 5.1 percent in January, the highest since records for the currency club began in 1997, having sat at 5 percent in December.

Markets have been uneasy since U.S. Federal Reserve officials have said plans to withdraw record-low interest rates and other stimulus would be accelerated to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs.

Investors expect the ECB to adopt a more hawkish policy for the euro at its March meeting after its board said last week that inflation risks were rising. Lagarde tried on Feb. 7 to dampen talk of rate hikes, saying any change “will be very gradual.”

At the end of a meeting of the ECB’s governing council on Feb. 3, Lagarde failed to repeat a previous assessment that a rate hike was “very unlikely” in 2022.

Instead, the ECB’s decision would be “data-dependant” and would follow the bank’s plan to end asset purchases before hiking rates, Lagarde said.

The ECB last week also confirmed its decision to follow a “step-by-step” reduction in bond buys over the course of the year.

Her response sent waves through financial markets, pushing up yields on government debt in the eurozone and bringing forward expectations that the ECB would quickly raise interest rates.

The ECB president also underlined that the countries in the eurozone “do not show the same signs of overheating that can be observed in other major economies,” nodding to the United States and Britain where central bankers have moved to sharply tighten monetary policy.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

French Muslims uneasy as Islam takes centre stage in electio

The role of Islam in French society has emerged as a key battleground in the presidential election... more»

Paris attacks main defendant denies killing anyone

The main defendant in the trial over the 2015 Paris attacks has denied killing or hurting... more»

Tunisian judges on strike as fears grow over authoritarian rule

Tunisia’s Judges Association has called for a two-day strike of all courts in the country in... more»

No country in Europe can pressure Russia – Ukraine’s Zelensky

There is no nation on the continent with the ability to affect Moscow, the Ukrainian president... more»

Israel warns of crisis with UAE over Dubai aviation security dispute

Israel extended on Tuesday a deadline that might have halted its airlines’ flights to the... more»

ECB in ’no rush’ to hike interest rates, Lagarde says

The European Central Bank will take its time to assess new data before tightening its monetary... more»

UK ‘Partygate’ row: Johnson may face no-confidence vote ‘within days’

Earlier this week, UK media outlets claimed that more than 100 Conservative MPs will be ready to... more»

India: Malala weighs into Karnataka hijab row

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has spoken out in support of six Indian students... more»

Israeli soldiers open fire at car in Nablus killing Palestinians

Israeli security forces have killed three Palestinians in the city of Nablus in the occupied West... more»

Pakistan: 17% tax on diplomats’ imports withdrawn

ISLAMABAD: The government has quietly withdrawn the 17% sales tax that it had imposed last month... more»

Search

Back to Top