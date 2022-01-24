Voice Of Vienna

Thousands protest in Belgium against Covid rules

Europe 2022-01-24
Thousands of demonstrators have marched through Brussels to protest anti-coronavirus rules as the Omicron wave causes infections to reach record highs.

AFP reporters said the sprawling crowd appeared far larger than previous demonstrations that have paraded through the Belgian capital to the seat of the European Union and seen clashes with the police.

Protesters carried signs slamming Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and the Covid Safe pass proving you are vaccinated or have tested negative that is required for entry into numerous venues.

Organisers including the World Wide Demonstration for Freedom and Europeans United for Freedom had called for people to come from other EU states. Flags from Poland, the Netherlands and Romania could be seen in the crowd.__Dawn.com

