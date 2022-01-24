Voice Of Vienna

Rally on the 11th Anniversary of the Egypt Revolution 2011

Rally on the 11th Anniversary of the Egypt Revolution 2011

Report (with Photos and Videos) from a Rally in Vienna on 23 January 2022, Austrian Section of the RCIT, www.rkob.net and www.thecommunists.net

The Egyptian migrant community in Vienna organized a rally on 23rd January to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Egypt Revolution. After 18 days of mass demonstrations, strikes, and street battles, the Egyptian popular masses brought down the regime of the dictator Mubarak. This revolution was an important victory as it secured important democratic rights. It also encouraged the revolutionary wave in the whole Arab world.

However, two and a half years, on 3rd July 2013, General Sisi launched a bloody military coup and destroyed the democratic achievements. Since then, the regime has killed thousands of people and threw more than 60.000 people into prison.

The rally was addressed by Ibrahim Ali, the leader of the Egyptian migrant community in Austria.

Activists of the Austrian section of the RCIT attended the rally. Our comrade Michael Pröbsting, International Secretary of the RCIT, delivered a speech in which he stressed the solidarity of the RCIT with the resistance of the Egypt people against the military dictatorship.

