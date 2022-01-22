Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers
US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

International 2022-01-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The United States announced on Jan. 21 that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols.

China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a “circuit breaker” policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights.

China’s aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China.

The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that “actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department.”

“US carriers, who are following all relevant Chinese regulations with respect to pre-departure and in-flight protocols, should not be penalized if passengers, post-arrival, later test positive for COVID-19,” it said.

The 44 flights are operated by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines and are scheduled for departure between January 30 and March 29.

The move comes less than three weeks before Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics.

The Chinese capital has already suspended thousands of flights and increased testing after the city recorded its first community case of the Omicron variant last weekend.

Chinese officials have pursued a strict “zero-Covid” approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns — a strategy that has come under pressure as multiple clusters have flared across the country ahead of next month’s Games.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced on Jan. 21 that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from... more»

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s party to death

Yangon – A Myanmar military tribunal sentenced a member of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted party... more»

Taliban kill eight Afghan resistance fighters in firefight

The Taliban killed eight resistance fighters from a national opposition group in a firefight in... more»

Ukrainian troops train near Crimea for missile launches

Kiev has conducted tests of units manning the BM-21 ‘Grad’ system, a Soviet-designed,... more»

US seeks to speed up delivery of new F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan

The United States is looking for ways to potentially accelerate delivery of Taiwan’s next... more»

Norway says Taliban team expected in Oslo for aid talks

A Taliban delegation is expected to hold talks with Norwegian officials and Afghan civil society... more»

US warns there is high, real risk of Russian invasion of Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that there is still a real risk of a Russian... more»

Austria makes Covid vaccines mandatory

The country’s parliament has made vaccination compulsory for all citizens, with those who resist... more»

Ukraine hits back at Biden amid Russia tensions

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has hit back at comments made by his US counterpart... more»

Travel bans ineffective in containing COVID-19 spread: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised countries to lift or ease international travel... more»

Search

Back to Top