Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 28

A blast near Lahore’s Lohari Gate area on Thursday killed at least three persons — including one child — and injured 28 others, officials said.

Police officials said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast. Windows of nearby shops and buildings were left shattered by the explosion, while motorcycles parked near the site of the blast were damaged.

Speaking to the media, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that at least three people lost their lives in the blast, including a child.

She said that a total of 28 people were brought to the city’s Mayo Hospital, out of which one was already dead, while a child lost his life in the hospital during treatment.

The injured included three women, who are now in stable condition, she said.

The police official said the blast caused a 1.5 feet-deep crater in the ground. The injured people were shifted to Mayo Hospital.

According to Mayo Hospital officials, four people are in critical condition, with the doctors trying to save their lives. The medics have given first aid to other injured people.

The area had been cordoned off after the blast.__The Nation

Additional reporting by Bol-News TV.