Three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: Kashmir police

Srinagar, Jan 5: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants including a local militant in an encounter with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Acting on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in village Chandgam area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 55RR and 182Bn CRPF in the said area, ” a police spokesman said.

“During the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter, ” he added.

“In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Among the killed terrorists two have been identified as Mir Owais resident of Ashmander Pulwama and a Pakistani national Talha Yasir linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Regarding the third killed terrorist, although the recoveries made from the site of encounter indicate him to be a foreigner however his identification is being ascertained”.

As per police, the slain trio was “part of group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities”. “Several terror crime cases were registered against both the killed identified terrorists. Terrorist Owais was involved in killing of a civilian namely Azad Ahmad Dar of Kangan Pulwama. The killed Pakistani terrorist Talha was mastermind in preparation of Vehicle-borne IEDs besides, involved in attack on civilian at Wanpora area of Pulwama, ” police said.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 02 M-4 Carbine and 01 AK series rifle were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation”.

IGP Kashmir, a the police spokesman, congratulated the joint security forces for conducting the “successful operation without any collateral damage and also appreciated people of the area for their cooperation with the forces by maintaining calm and not resorting to any kind of violence during the course of operation”.

Police have registered case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.__GK News