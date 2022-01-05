Voice Of Vienna

Two TRF militants killed in Kulgam gunfight: Kashmir police

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-01-05
Srinagar Jan 4: Police on Tuesday claimed to have killed two local militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit at Okay area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The identity of the slain militants was not immediately known.

“#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total=2). Both the killed terrorists are locals & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.

The encounter broke out this morning shortly after security forces cordoned the area following the inputs about the presence of militants there.__GK News

