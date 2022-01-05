Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU’s Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions
EU’s Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions

EU’s Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions

Europe 2022-01-05, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine’s frontline this week in a show of support for Kyiv in the face of Moscow’s military buildup on its border, Brussels said on Jan. 3.

Tensions have soared in recent months as the West has warned that Moscow could be planning a full-scale invasion of its neighbor after massing some 100,000 troops at the frontier.

High-ranking officials from the United States and Russia are set to hold two days of talks in Geneva on the crisis starting Sunday after the Kremlin issued a raft of demands to Washington.

Borrell – who will meet Ukrainian officials in Kyiv during his visit from Tuesday to Thursday – has insisted that “any discussion about European security must happen in coordination with and participation of EU”.

President Joe Biden’s administration has sought to assure European allies that it will act in concert with them, dismissing suggestions that it could seek a Cold War-style agreement that affects Europe without its participation.

In his latest round of calls, Secretary of State Antony Blinke spoke jointly by telephone with the foreign ministers of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia and separately with his Turkish counterpart.

Blinken “stressed the US commitment to continued close consultation and coordination with all of our transatlantic allies and partners as we work toward de-escalation through deterrence, defense and dialogue,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Borrell on his trip will visit the “contact line” where Ukraine’s armed forces face off against Russia-backed separatists.

Russia seized the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and is accused of fomenting a bloody conflict in the east of the country that has killed over 13,000.

Moscow insists that US-led military alliance NATO must rule out granting membership for ex-Soviet Ukraine and roll back its forces near Russia’s border.

The West has rejected what it calls a bid by Moscow to dictate the the future of independent allies and threatened Moscow with “severe costs” if it launches a fresh incursion of Ukraine.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Two TRF militants killed in Kulgam gunfight: Kashmir police

Srinagar Jan 4: Police on Tuesday claimed to have killed two local militants affiliated with The... more»

Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters

Security forces in Sudan have fired tear gas at pro-democracy demonstrators in the latest mass... more»

OPEC+ sticks with plan to gradually boost output, despite Omicron

OPEC+ announced on Tuesday that it is sticking with its plan to gradually boost oil output next... more»

‘Artificial Sun’ hits record temperature

A clean energy experiment known as the ‘Artificial Sun’ reached a temperature of 70,000,000C,... more»

150 passengers stuck on ship after testing positive for COVID-19 in Italy

Some 150 passengers aboard a cruise ship in the Mediterranean tested positive for COVID-19 after... more»

EU’s Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine’s frontline this week in a... more»

PCAA makes rapid antigen tests mandatory for European travelers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In view of the surge in infections of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Pakistan... more»

Pakistan: Bill pertaining to enforced disappearances has gone ‘missing’

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday said that a bill regarding enforced... more»

Turkey’s inflation hits 36% amid financial turmoil

Turkey’s annual inflation rate has soared to a 19-year high, underlining the country’s... more»

Iran’s Raisi says Trump must face justice for Soleimani killing

Tehran – Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said former United States President Donald Trump... more»

Search

Back to Top